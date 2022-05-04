Schroders: 'Inflation will come under control, but the price is likely to be a recession'

Economists are forecasting an interest rate hike of 0.5 percentage points, which will be the first half-point interest rate rise since 2000, alongside a start of its quantitative easing campaign in a bid to tackle inflation.

The rate of inflation has hit 8.5% in the US having steadily climbed since September last year.

The Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell, will also be making an accompanying statement, which Wade said investors would be watching closely.

He said one of the signs investors will be looking out for is recession, because "with the annual rate of consumer inflation at a four-decade high there are fears that recession may be the trade-off for price stability.

"In this regard, markets will be looking for any sign that the bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate setting committee will not follow through on a series of expected rate hikes at future meetings."

For Wade, he expects that the FOMC will "remain committed to further tightening" and said that Schroder's own research "suggests that a recession may actually be a necessary trade-off for lower inflation, despite hopes of a ‘soft landing'".

The chief economist explained that there were three main reasons why the odds of a recession in the US was high.

First, he said "inflation is becoming entrenched".

The near 9% rate of inflation was likely far from Powell's mind when he initially referred to it as ‘transitory' back in 2021.

Wade said that inflation was now broad based and the US labour market remained tight. Indeed, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics found that job openings and ‘separations' - which includes workers quitting and being laid off - were at an all time high in March, with 11.5m job openings.

At the same time Wade said a "rise in ‘sticky' prices was a particular concern as by their nature they move more slowly and take longer to come down.

"This would allow more time for second round effects to develop where wages follow prices higher leading to a further round of price hikes."

This means that the Fed is dealing with a tougher task when bringing prices back in line because "monetary policy needs to tighten by more to bring demand into line with supply, at the cost of a recession," Wade explained.

Another reason was how "monetary policy is a blunt tool".

Wade said that central bankers' "confidence effects also play a role", as "fears of recession can become self-fulfilling for example, resulting in cut backs in spending."

He added the issue with central bank modelling is that they can only indicate how long the monetary policy lags are. Accurately judging how tight policy needs to be "is difficult", Wade said, and "the temptation to keep raising rated until something breaks".

This was the pattern back in 1980s and 1990s when the US last experienced a recessions after "a similar pick up in inflation to that being experienced today".

The final reason that a recession is more than likely is that the policy decisions are made harder by the global macroeconomic picture.

Monetary tightening is expected to occur on a global scale as most economies try to get on top of inflation.

That is with the exception of China, the largest economy in the world, which has not outlined tightening plans, "but the ‘Zero Covid' policy is hammering the economy there", Wade said.

Given that widespread monetary tightening likely occur in response to inflation meaning global trade and external demand will be weaker as a result.

Also, the war in Ukraine is putting a huge strain on people, governments and markets in both a humanitarian and economic sense. The massive increase in commodity prices as a result of the war and embargo on Russian commodities "acts as a tax on consumption, reducing real incomes and spending around the world," Wade said.

Additionally, a revision of the vast fiscal policy rolled out during Covid will have an impact.

"So, the task of achieving a soft landing seems particularly challenging at present," Schroders' economist said.

His outlook is that interest rates will rise near term to get them up to an equilibrium, totally around six consecutive hikes to reach 2.25-2.5% next year.

He said: "When an economy is at full capacity this is the rate required in order to avoid either overstimulation (and possibly undue inflationary pressures) or under-stimulation (possibly resulting in economic contraction and the risk of deflation)."

Wade added: "Some would see this as neutral (markets expect more tightening than us), but given the current headwinds it could end up being tight enough to cause the economy in the US to roll over. Inflation will come under control, but the price is likely to be a recession."