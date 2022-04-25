HM Treasury launches UK Transition Plan Taskforce

Tackle greenwashing

clock • 1 min read
UK Transition Plan Taskforce has a two-year mandate
Image:

UK Transition Plan Taskforce has a two-year mandate

HM Treasury has launched the UK Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) to “develop the gold standard” for climate transition plans for UK companies.

The taskforce is developing a regime which will require financial institutions and listed companies to create "rigorous and robust transition plans".

TPT has a two-year mandate to establish good practice for transition plans, which will inform the implementation of the UK's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements.

Earth Day 2022: How to invest in the planet

It plans to fulfil this mandate through three workstreams which will create:

  1. A sector-neutral framework for private sector transition plans
  2. Sector-specific guidance for finance and real economy sectors
  3. Recommendations for companies preparing transition plans and stakeholders, such as investors, using them.

Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the Financial Conduct Authority, said the regulator will work with TPT to "promote global consistency and comparability in the disclosure of transition plans".

"We expect to draw on the taskforce's outputs to encourage well-governed and credible transition plans, building on existing TCFD guidance which we have already integrated into our climate-related disclosure rules for listed companies and regulated firms," she explained.  

Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

The taskforce is led by a Steering Group of private and public sector leaders, co-chaired by Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen and CEO of Aviva Amanda Blanc. It is supported by a "delivery group" comprised of senior experts from across industry, academia and civil society.

Glen said the TPT "brings together an impressive range of forward-thinking stakeholders to ensure firms can put together plans to aid our transition to a low-carbon economy".

The launch follows Chancellor Rishi Sunak's pledge at COP26 to make the UK the world's first net zero-aligned financial centre.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

FCA's Rathi announces new approach for firms amid calls for crypto clarity

Investec reiterates 'sell' recommendation for Schroder UK Public Private Trust

More on ESG

Nikhil Rathi, CEO of the FCA spoke at Guildhall
Regulation

FCA's Rathi announces new approach for firms amid calls for crypto clarity

Speech at Guildhall

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 26 April 2022 • 2 min read
Research conducted among 100 European investors
ESG

ESG ETFs will take 'a larger share of inflows' from European investors in 2022

Tabula Investment Management research

Ellie Duncan
clock 26 April 2022 • 1 min read
Aegon UK has committed to make its default pension funds carbon net zero by 2050
ESG

Aegon UK to invest £3bn in new BlackRock ESG index range across default funds

Fund ESG exposure to double to 60%

Ellie Duncan
clock 26 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

HM Treasury launches UK Transition Plan Taskforce

25 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Tatton Asset Management to purchase 50% of 8AM amid 'record' inflows for FY2022

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Managers 'applaud' Ackman's Netflix exit

22 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

21 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

1167 Capital returns assets to investors amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

21 April 2022 • 3 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot