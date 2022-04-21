Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

SI hosts a wealth of resources for finance professionals focused on sustainability and ESG, including proprietary research, analysis, and expert perspectives, and will be the hub for exclusive content from the Sustainable Investment Festival (SIF). Find out about SI's mission here.

Watch leading voices in the ESG space discuss the trends shaping the future of sustainable investing, with the inaugural Sustainable Investment Alliance roundtable exploring how asset managers can support the Just Transition.

SIA speakers from BMO GAM, EdenTree and Royal London Asset Management and guests from Brooks Macdonald and Chronos Sustainability discuss the complexities of the Just Transition, trade-offs that need to be made, the investment challenges it invokes and how the initiative interrelates with current world events.

A top-level panel of sustainable investment specialists drawn from across the asset management industry and associated fields share their original perspectives on SI. Cathrine De Coninck-Lopez, head of ESG at Invesco and a member of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association's board of directors, talks through how asset managers are approaching net-zero reporting.

About 100 global asset managers are due to disclose their net zero assets by the end of May under the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative, but initial net-zero pledges could range from anywhere between 1%-100% of AUM De Coninck-Lopez notes, with firms' different approaches to determining initial starting AUM making it challenging to compare methods. De Coninck-Lopez analyses the data being used for these commitments to understand the methodology.

SI will also enable the community to keep up to date with the most significant market developments as they are tracked on its sister sites - Investment Week, Professional Pensions , Professional Adviser, International Investment, and Business Green.

SI Editor Beth Brearley said: "It is clear to us that sustainable investment leaders want to connect and collaborate on their sustainability journeys; the remarkable success of SIF and the engagement it galvanised is testament to this. We are thrilled to be able to facilitate the growth of the responsible investment movement through the launch of SI, where our members can benefit from original perspectives and participate in the key debates shaping the future of sustainable investing."

The annual Sustainable Investment Festival (SIF), which attracted an audience of around 1,000 professionals to four days of online studio-based presentations, interviews and debates in June 2021, will be staged ‘in person' at The Brewery on 22-23 June 2022, supported by a digital service on SI and its sister platforms. You can register for the event here.