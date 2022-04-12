US investment bank takes minority ownership stake in CRUX

Stephens

clock • 1 min read
Karen Zachary, CEO of CRUX
Image:

Karen Zachary, CEO of CRUX

Stephens, an American financial services firm, is set to take a minority ownership stake in CRUX Asset Management.

Subject to FCA approval, Stephens will hold approximately 20% of CRUX share capital, with new ordinary shares issued to support the deal.

John Stephens, who is currently a senior vice president with Stephens' affiliate Stephens Inc, will join the CRUX board as a non-executive director.

Stephens is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, with a European practice in the UK and Germany. Founded in 1933, the firm is one of the largest privately owned investment banks in the United States.

Karen Zachary, CEO at CRUX, said on the deal: "This is a very exciting strategic step for CRUX and we are delighted to be partnering with a firm of such a high calibre as Stephens and see clear synergies between our two firms.

"Over the last five years, we have built a scalable platform at CRUX that has enabled us to expand our investment offering into Asia and the UK with complementary strategies that fit our plans to build a diversified range of active management strategies."

AJ Bell hires CRUX fund manager Jamie Ward as investment solutions head

John Stephens at the firm added: "We are excited to make an investment in CRUX Asset Management which, in our view, is comprised of extremely talented individuals who come together to create a cohesive and exciting team with a bright future.

"We are looking forward to working with Karen and others in helping the business achieve its goal of becoming a leading, independent asset manager and the platform of choice for high quality PMs with a passion for what they do."

Last month, UBP and CRUX entered a strategic partnership with a focus on Asia, as CRUX said it would advise UBP on its Asia equity funds and mandates, while UBP will provide investors based in Asia with "exclusive" access to CRUX's equity products.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

All eyes on the Fed: Industry reacts at US inflation hits 8.5%

IA fund outflows accelerate to £2.5bn in February

More on Companies

John Ions, CEO of Liontrust, which completed its acquisition of Majedie on 1 April this year
Industry

Liontrust AUM climbs to £33.5bn in spite of Q1 outflows

Loss of £329m investment mandate

Ellie Duncan
clock 12 April 2022 • 1 min read
The deal was announced in August 2021
Industry

GSAM 'adds scale' to European business as NN IP acquisition completes

NN IP’s 900 employees to move across

Ellie Duncan
clock 11 April 2022 • 1 min read
Gina Miller is a transparency Campaigner and head of the True and Fair Campaign
Companies

FCA's Response to the Complaints Commissioner Shows arrogance, aberration and abdication

FCA asleep at the wheel

Gina Miller
clock 08 April 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Rockwood board recommends wind-up reversal as manager speaks out

06 April 2022 • 5 min read
02

ESG funds suffer following outbreak of war in Ukraine

08 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
04

GSAM 'adds scale' to European business as NN IP acquisition completes

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

FCA's Response to the Complaints Commissioner Shows arrogance, aberration and abdication

08 April 2022 • 4 min read
06

IA fund outflows accelerate to £2.5bn in February

07 April 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot