Inflation continues to erase impact of wage growth

When adjusted for inflation, the average total pay grew just 0.4%, while average regular pay fell by 1% on the year.

While growth in average total pay was recorded at 5.4% and average regular pay at 4% from December 2021 to February 2022, in real terms, the story was different.

Senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor Myron Jobson described a "cycle of bumper wages nullified by rising prices" on the horizon.

"While it is the best period in years for wage growth, many households will still feel like they are not making any headway against higher prices for everything from gas and electricity to groceries," he added.

"The harsh reality is inflation has erased gains in wages and then some, on average - which for many means that while their pay packet has gone up, they can buy less stuff with it."

The UK unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 3.8%, while the employment rate remains largely unchanged at 75.5%.

CEO of YOU Asset Management Derrick Dunne pointed to an "uncomfortably tight" labour market, adding this would only provide a "troubling backdrop" for other economic readings due this week.

"The last thing the Bank of England needs is businesses struggling to build their labour force, or pressure for employers to increase salaries entrenching inflation even deeper for the long term," he said.

"But vacancies remain at a record high, and the pang of this week's disappointing data will continue to sting in the minds of the monetary policy committee as it meets to decide on interest rates in May."