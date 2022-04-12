Inflation continues to erase impact of wage growth

Unemployment falls

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
When adjusted for inflation, the average total pay grew just 0.4%, while average regular pay fell by 1% on the year.
Image:

When adjusted for inflation, the average total pay grew just 0.4%, while average regular pay fell by 1% on the year.

The impact of continually high inflation has negated the benefits of strong wage growth, as households struggle with rising costs.

While growth in average total pay was recorded at 5.4% and average regular pay at 4% from December 2021 to February 2022, in real terms, the story was different.

When adjusted for inflation, the average total pay grew just 0.4%, while average regular pay fell by 1% on the year.

Senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor Myron Jobson described a "cycle of bumper wages nullified by rising prices" on the horizon.

'A dire situation': Industry reacts as UK inflation hits 6.2%

"While it is the best period in years for wage growth, many households will still feel like they are not making any headway against higher prices for everything from gas and electricity to groceries," he added.

"The harsh reality is inflation has erased gains in wages and then some, on average - which for many means that while their pay packet has gone up, they can buy less stuff with it."

The UK unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 3.8%, while the employment rate remains largely unchanged at 75.5%.

CEO of YOU Asset Management Derrick Dunne pointed to an "uncomfortably tight" labour market, adding this would only provide a "troubling backdrop" for other economic readings due this week.

"The last thing the Bank of England needs is businesses struggling to build their labour force, or pressure for employers to increase salaries entrenching inflation even deeper for the long term," he said.

"But vacancies remain at a record high, and the pang of this week's disappointing data will continue to sting in the minds of the monetary policy committee as it meets to decide on interest rates in May." 

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

AXA IM expands thematic range with metaverse fund launch

Chinese Equities: Does the discount to fair value outweigh the risks?

More on Economics

The Federal Reserve
Global

All eyes on the Fed: Industry reacts at US inflation hits 8.5%

Highest since 1981

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
Geopolitical developments in Q1 have seen investors exit Russian exposure
Markets

War in Ukraine prompts investors to exit Russia as they reconsider ESG approach

Bfinance poll shows asset allocation shift

Ellie Duncan
clock 11 April 2022 • 2 min read
Ritu Vohora of T. Rowe Price
Economics

T. Rowe Price's Vohora on geopolitics: Ushering in a new era of security

'Energy trilemma'

Ritu Vohora
clock 08 April 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Rockwood board recommends wind-up reversal as manager speaks out

06 April 2022 • 5 min read
02

ESG funds suffer following outbreak of war in Ukraine

08 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
04

GSAM 'adds scale' to European business as NN IP acquisition completes

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

FCA's Response to the Complaints Commissioner Shows arrogance, aberration and abdication

08 April 2022 • 4 min read
06

IA fund outflows accelerate to £2.5bn in February

07 April 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot