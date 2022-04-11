International Public Partnerships targets £250m fundraise through initial issue

The infrastructure investment trust has announced a placing, open offer, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer at an issue price of 159.5 pence per share, representing a discount of 6.5% to the closing price of 170.6 pence per existing ordinary share as at the close of business on 7 April.

The funding will go towards paying down its debt facility, which stood at approximately £156.2m as of 6 April 2022.

INPP's investment pipeline includes social and transport infrastructure and regulated utilities, together valued in excess of £178.2m and selected by its investment adviser, Amber Fund Management, through Amber Infrastructure Group, over the next 12 months.

Michael Gerrard, chair of INPP, said: "We are delighted to announce a capital raising which is open to a broad range of eligible investors, including through our intermediaries offer. This will help us pursue an active pipeline of high-quality, responsible infrastructure investment opportunities.

He added: "We believe the company provides a compelling investment allocation for those income-seeking investors looking for high inflation-linkage and capital growth.

"The company has a strong track record of deploying capital and, since IPO, the company has generated predictable cash flows and, in turn, achieved a total shareholder return of 245%."

INPP has invested in more than 140 infrastructure projects which, last year, included a university health and medical research campus in Adelaide, Australia, a new police headquarters in Offenbach, Germany, and additional investments in UK PPP assets.