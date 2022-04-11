International Public Partnerships targets £250m fundraise through initial issue

International Public Partnerships (INPP) intends to raise £250m by way of an initial issue, with the proceeds used to pay down the cash drawn portion of its corporate debt facility and fund its global investment pipeline.
The infrastructure investment trust has announced a placing, open offer, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer at an issue price of 159.5 pence per share, representing a discount of 6.5% to the closing price of 170.6 pence per existing ordinary share as at the close of business on 7 April.
The funding will go towards paying down its debt facility, which stood at approximately £156.2m as of 6 April 2022.
INPP's investment pipeline includes social and transport infrastructure and regulated utilities, together valued in excess of £178.2m and selected by its investment adviser, Amber Fund Management, through Amber Infrastructure Group, over the next 12 months.
Michael Gerrard, chair of INPP, said: "We are delighted to announce a capital raising which is open to a broad range of eligible investors, including through our intermediaries offer. This will help us pursue an active pipeline of high-quality, responsible infrastructure investment opportunities.
He added: "We believe the company provides a compelling investment allocation for those income-seeking investors looking for high inflation-linkage and capital growth.
"The company has a strong track record of deploying capital and, since IPO, the company has generated predictable cash flows and, in turn, achieved a total shareholder return of 245%."
INPP has invested in more than 140 infrastructure projects which, last year, included a university health and medical research campus in Adelaide, Australia, a new police headquarters in Offenbach, Germany, and additional investments in UK PPP assets.