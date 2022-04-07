Amundi converts two ETFs into Article 8 funds

Core equity products converted to ESG

clock • 1 min read
Amundi CAC 40 ESG UCITS ETF DR and the Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 ESG UCITS ETF DR.
Image:

Amundi CAC 40 ESG UCITS ETF DR and the Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 ESG UCITS ETF DR.

Amundi has transitioned two of its core equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) into Article 8 ESG funds.

Effective 21 March, the Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF DR became the Amundi CAC 40 ESG UCITS ETF DR, while the Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF transitioned to the Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 ESG UCITS ETF DR.

The Amundi CAC 40 ESG UCITS ETF DR tracks the CAC 40 ESG index and provides investors with exposure to the 40 leading stocks in the French market with the best ESG practices, selected from the CAC Large 60 index through negative screening and a "best-in-class" approach.

Amundi swaps index on climate-conscious ETF range 

According to the firm, the €1.2trn fund now has a "reduced weighted carbon footprint" and an "improved green-to-brown ratio."

Meanwhile, the Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 ESG UCITS ETF DR tracks the STOXX Europe 600 ESG Broad Market index.

The fund provides exposure to "developed European countries' stocks", according to Amundi, and selects 80% of the stocks with the highest ESG score taken from the STOXX Europe 600 index.

"Investors are increasingly looking for more options in order to reorient their portfolio towards responsible investments. These changes in our product range reflect our commitment to accelerating the ESG transition," said Arnaud Llinas, head of ETF, indexing and Smart Beta at Amundi.

Upon transition, both funds classified as Article 8 funds under EU SFDR regulation.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

ETP investors flock to commodities as European equities suffer $6.5bn outflow in March

Lindsell Train hails LSE prospects as global equity fund lagged benchmark 1.2% in March

More on ESG

iStock
ESG

The Energy Security Strategy: The green economy reacts

'largely disappointing'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 April 2022 • 19 min read
Energy Security Strategy: Government promises 'major acceleration of homegrown power'
ESG

Energy Security Strategy: Government promises 'major acceleration of homegrown power'

But campaigners slam strategy that will 'do nothing to help the UK get off Russian gas this year', warning 'the person who will be happiest with it is Vladimir Putin'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 April 2022 • 11 min read
Passive funds that track responsible benchmarks or have an ESG thematic tilt.
ESG

Charles Stanley unveils responsible model portfolios range

Low-cost ETFs

Georgie Lee
clock 07 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

NatWest considering Tilney Smith & Williamson takeover offer - reports

04 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

04 April 2022 • 4 min read
03

AJ Bell and S&P: Only 50% of sterling-denominated funds survived over last decade

04 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

Newton makes emerging markets and Asian equities manager hire

04 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: We are living in the age of sustainable consumer brands

04 April 2022 • 7 min read
06

Square Mile removes Premier Miton and Janus Henderson ratings

01 April 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot