Amundi converts two ETFs into Article 8 funds

Effective 21 March, the Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF DR became the Amundi CAC 40 ESG UCITS ETF DR, while the Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF transitioned to the Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 ESG UCITS ETF DR.

The Amundi CAC 40 ESG UCITS ETF DR tracks the CAC 40 ESG index and provides investors with exposure to the 40 leading stocks in the French market with the best ESG practices, selected from the CAC Large 60 index through negative screening and a "best-in-class" approach.

Amundi swaps index on climate-conscious ETF range

According to the firm, the €1.2trn fund now has a "reduced weighted carbon footprint" and an "improved green-to-brown ratio."

Meanwhile, the Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 ESG UCITS ETF DR tracks the STOXX Europe 600 ESG Broad Market index.

The fund provides exposure to "developed European countries' stocks", according to Amundi, and selects 80% of the stocks with the highest ESG score taken from the STOXX Europe 600 index.

"Investors are increasingly looking for more options in order to reorient their portfolio towards responsible investments. These changes in our product range reflect our commitment to accelerating the ESG transition," said Arnaud Llinas, head of ETF, indexing and Smart Beta at Amundi.

Upon transition, both funds classified as Article 8 funds under EU SFDR regulation.