Investment Week parent company acquired by Arc

Investment Week’s owner Incisive Media was today acquired by fast-growing global events, data and media platform Arc.

Under the terms of the deal, Investment Week and its sister titles Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser, Cover, International Investment, Financial Services Forum and BusinessGreen will transfer to Arc.

Arc already owns a portfolio of UK agriculture titles including Farmers Guardian and their associated events. The acquisition of Incisive enables Arc to diversify and pursue its mission of creating a next generation media and events business.

Arc's group CEO Simon Foster said: "This is a pivotal step in the evolution of Arc.

[We] look forward to growing and developing these portfolios. We also look forward to further developing the Arc platform through this acquisition with the addition of more resources and channels with which we can grow our network."

Arc is backed by investment funds managed by US-based Eagle Tree Capital.

A second Eagle Tree-backed business, US-based The Channel Company, has also acquired Incisive Media's technology titles - Computing, CRN and Channel Partner Insight (CPI).

Incisive Media CEO Jonathon Whiteley said: "Following a very successful period of growth over the last few years, Incisive Media is now ready for its next stage of development.

The global platforms of Arc and The Channel Company offer natural homes for Incisive Media's brands and people.

Our audience and customer-centric approach to growing and supporting the end markets that we serve fits squarely with the philosophies of both Arc and The Channel Company. This split allows us to support that growth in a relevant and focused way.''

Rize ETF launches pet care and emerging market digitisation products

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

