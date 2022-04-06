Official warns Fed balance sheet shrinking will be rapid

$9trn balance sheet

Brainard warned that the Fed was willing to take “stronger” action to bring down inflation
Brainard warned that the Fed was willing to take "stronger" action to bring down inflation

The Federal Reserve will begin a “rapid” reduction of its $9trn balance sheet as soon as next month according to Lael Brainard, who sits on the Fed’s board of governors and is awaiting confirmation to become its next vice-chair, the FT has reported.

In a speech yesterday, Brainard warned that the Fed was willing to take "stronger" action to bring down inflation, adding that tackling the issue was the central bank's "most important task".

Her comments caused a drop in the US market as investors worried about the effects of higher interest rates, with the Dow losing 200 points and 10-year Treasury yields growing to a new 2022 high.

"It is of paramount importance to get inflation down," she said in a speech delivered at a conference hosted by the Fed's Minneapolis branch. "Accordingly, the committee will continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting."

US economy gains 431,000 jobs

Brainard said she expects the Fed's balance sheet to "shrink considerably more rapidly" than during the last reduction between 2017 and 2019, where the Fed allowed $50bn a month from maturing bonds to roll off while reinvesting the rest.

Fed Chair Jay Powell had previously suggested minutes from last month's policy meeting, which will be released later today, would contain information on how swiftly quickly balance sheet shrinking could occur.

Last month, the Fed raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and are widely expected to raise them multiple times over the next year.

