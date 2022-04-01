US economy gains 431,000 jobs

3.5% unemployment

The Labor Department said today that the unemployment rate in March was 3.6%
The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March, pushing the unemployment level almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Labor Department said today that the unemployment rate in March was 3.6%, down from 3.8% a month earlier and almost back to the pre-pandemic level of 3.5%.

Among the sectors that made gains were leisure and hospitality (112,000), retail trade (49,000) and manufacturing (38,000).

Job openings and workers quitting their jobs also remain at near record high levels, with the Labor Department stating that demand for workers is at its highest in decades.

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors, said that "with some sentiment indicators in the US pointing in the wrong direction, the jobs data also came in weaker than expected, but not as bad as many would have feared given the backdrop.

"Job vacancies are still being filled and wage growth remains robust, suggesting that the economy is in good shape. That is the case for now; the key will be the impact on the jobs market and broad economy as rates jump higher and growth slows. But this number probably inks in a 0.5% rate hike at the Fed's next meeting."

Bond market hangover: Investors must 'ignore the noise'

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, agreed, stating that the numbers paint "a picture of a steaming labour market". She noted that "not only were payrolls in previous months revised higher, but earnings growth came in above expectations, running at essentially the fastest pace since 2007. Only in 2020, when the pandemic was distorting the data, was the number any higher."

She continued: "For the Fed, today's report gives them little consolation. With wage growth running so high, inflation fears are only heating up. A 50bps hike at the next meeting is surely secured. The only question that really remains is how many more 50bps moves there will be this year."

