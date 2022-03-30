Leverage Shares cuts fees on short Tesla ETP to zero ahead of second stock split

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The move comes prior to a potential second stock split from the Elon Musk-headed firm, which has recently revealed plans for the move.
Leverage Shares has cut the management fees on a trio of its short Tesla ETPs to 0 basis points ahead of the planned second stock split from the company.

Leverage Shares 1x, 2x and 3x Short Tesla ETPs will all offer 0% management fees for at least six months until 30 September 2022, with the potential for extending the offer.

Commercial director at Leverage Shares Raj Sheth said: "We wanted to make our investors aware that, at this frothy Tesla prices, our short Tesla ETPs can be useful tools to hedge any long-term exposures to Tesla or to profit more tactically from price drops.

"Our 3x Tesla ETP is the most traded ETP on the LSE (by number of trades), but investors should have our full product suite at their disposal and pivot between long and short positions as their conviction dictates."

