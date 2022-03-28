HSBC AM poaches AMP Capital's listed infrastructure equity team

The new team will report to CEO of HSBC Alternatives Joanna Munro

HSBC AM's new listed infrastructure equity team has worked together for more than five years, managing nearly $2bn AUM in listed infrastructure equity assets.

The team is split across London and Sydney, and will report to HSBC Alternatives CEO Joanna Munro.

Last year, HSBC AM announced it was bringing together all of its existing alternatives capabilities under a single business unit, HSBC Alternatives.

The new Global Infrastructure Equity fund is a sub-fund of HSBC Global Investment Funds (HGIF), and will invest in listed infrastructure assets across both developed and developing equity markets, with ESG credentials taken into account during the investment process.

Investments will be focused on the communication, energy, transportation and utilities sectors.

The fund is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

HSBC AM's head of listed infrastructure equity team Corona said: "We are excited to join HSBC AM's growing alternatives investment platform.

"HSBC AM is strongly aligned with our commitment to delivering excellent investment returns to clients, while promoting sustainable investing. Listed infrastructure has seen significant growth over the last decade. We expect this trend to continue, supported by secular tailwinds such as the ongoing digitalisation of the economy and the vital need to transition to a lower carbon environment."

He is joined by other team members based in London, including Antonio Barbera and Andy Jones, both managing principal, listed infrastructure equity, Michel Debs, principal, and investment specialist Jessica Nguy.

Managing principal Joseph Titmus and senior analyst Xueting (Claire) Zhang are both based in Sydney.

Munro added: "This is another pivotal step in HSBC Alternatives' growth, and we are excited to bring in such a high-quality investment team with a solid track record.

"Infrastructure equity fits perfectly with our strategy of bringing core and innovative solutions to institutional and wealth clients who are increasingly looking to diversify and allocate more to alternatives. Asset classes like infrastructure are ideally placed, as they allow them to do this with a sustainable focus."