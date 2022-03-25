Natixis IM set to drop stake in H20 Asset Management

Natixis Investment Managers has completed the agreement with H20 Asset Management regarding the disposal of its stake in the firm.

The unwinding of the partnership will take place in two phases First Natixis will dispose of 26.1% of capital, then it will dispose of its 23.4% residual stake in H20.

Once completed, Natixis Investment Managers will no longer be represented on H20's board of directors.

H20 AM will carry out a renewed governance of its board, meaning it will introduce supervisory boards with a majority of independent members for all its Europe-based investment management firms.

Natixis IM rolls out WCM Select Global Growth Equity fund internationally

The French fund manager said it has been working alongside a consultancy firm to develop its organisation to strengthen its governance across the business.

Meanwhile, following the wind-down of the partnership, some H20 employees will acquire a stake of capital in the asset manager, bringing the number of employee shareholders to 40 - almost half the company.

In a statement H20 said: "The agreement reached between Natixis IM and H2O AM confirms the completion of the transfer, effective March 31, 2022, of all the distribution activities to the investment management firm, largely carried out during 2021.

"This marks a new chapter in the development of H2O AM, with a focus on its fund range and particularly Global Macro, factoring in the asset management team's recognized expertise of nearly 30 years with its ability to deliver performance and diversification over investment horizons."

H20 hit the headlines recently when the FT reported its flagship fund had carried out a bet on the Russian rouble equivalent to almost half its assets just weeks before Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The investment firm is also under ongoing investigation from multiple regulators.

