Enter now: Investment Week launches Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

These awards are intended to honour best-in-class fund providers, research & ratings teams, service providers and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.

During a time of transition and rapid development, these awards are more important than ever in scrutinising sustainable investment propositions and highlighting excellence in this space.

Depending on the category, entrants for the awards have to provide detailed information to the judging panel to demonstrate their strengths in areas including: performance record and meeting their sustainable objectives; how they incorporate sustainability considerations into their investment processes; team structure and support; meeting investor needs, as well as wider global impact; client communications and reporting; examples of effective engagement; thought leadership; incorporating new ideas & innovation; and taking the lead on wider industry initiatives.

Entries will be judged by a panel of sustainable investing experts drawn from across the industry.

New categories

This year we are pleased to announce a number of new categories including: Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative; Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative; Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund; Best Sustainable European Equity Fund; Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund; Best Sustainable Specialist Fund; and Best Sustainable Investment ETF Provider of the Year.

The new Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative category is open to any investment group operating in the UK that has launched an initiative to increase awareness of the importance of natural capital and promote investment or research into this area. The initiative must have been launched in the year to 28 February 2022 or significantly enhanced in this period to qualify.

We also have two new individual categories this year: Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable Fund Management.

Investment Week is pleased the Sustainable Investment Awards will return as an in-person awards ceremony in London on 22 September.

Good luck for the awards and we look forward to seeing you there!

For more information on the awards categories and to enter, click here. The deadline for submissions is 4 May.

Categories for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

Sustainable Investment Industry Categories

Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper

Best Sustainable Investment Research Team

Best Sustainable Investment Research & Ratings Provider

Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative (NEW)

Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative (NEW)

Best Sustainable Investment Portfolio Range

Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/ DFM Group

Best Sustainable Investment Support Services Provider

Sustainable Investment Fund Categories

Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund

Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund (NEW)

Best Sustainable European Equity Fund (NEW)

Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund (NEW)

Best Sustainable Specialist Fund (NEW)

Best Sustainable Bond Fund

Best Impact Equity Fund

Best Green and Impact Bond Fund

Best Sustainable Alternative Assets Fund

Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund

Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund

Best Sustainable Fund Range

Best Sustainable Investment ETF

Sustainable Investment Fund Launch Categories

Most Innovative Sustainable Fund Launch

Most Innovative Sustainable ETF Launch

Sustainable Investment Group Awards

Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM £50bn or above)

Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)

Best Sustainable Investment ETF Provider of the Year (NEW)

Sustainable Investment Special Awards

Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year (individual) NEW

Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable Fund Management (individual) NEW

Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry (Individual)