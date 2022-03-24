Enter now: Investment Week launches Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

Building on the proud 16-year history of these awards, Investment Week is delighted to launch its Sustainable Investment Awards 2022, during what promises to be another transformational year for this area.
These awards are intended to honour best-in-class fund providers, research & ratings teams, service providers and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.
During a time of transition and rapid development, these awards are more important than ever in scrutinising sustainable investment propositions and highlighting excellence in this space.
Depending on the category, entrants for the awards have to provide detailed information to the judging panel to demonstrate their strengths in areas including: performance record and meeting their sustainable objectives; how they incorporate sustainability considerations into their investment processes; team structure and support; meeting investor needs, as well as wider global impact; client communications and reporting; examples of effective engagement; thought leadership; incorporating new ideas & innovation; and taking the lead on wider industry initiatives.
Entries will be judged by a panel of sustainable investing experts drawn from across the industry.
New categories
This year we are pleased to announce a number of new categories including: Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative; Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative; Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund; Best Sustainable European Equity Fund; Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund; Best Sustainable Specialist Fund; and Best Sustainable Investment ETF Provider of the Year.
The new Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative category is open to any investment group operating in the UK that has launched an initiative to increase awareness of the importance of natural capital and promote investment or research into this area. The initiative must have been launched in the year to 28 February 2022 or significantly enhanced in this period to qualify.
We also have two new individual categories this year: Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable Fund Management.
Investment Week is pleased the Sustainable Investment Awards will return as an in-person awards ceremony in London on 22 September.
Good luck for the awards and we look forward to seeing you there!
For more information on the awards categories and to enter, click here. The deadline for submissions is 4 May.
Categories for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022
Sustainable Investment Industry Categories
Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper
Best Sustainable Investment Research Team
Best Sustainable Investment Research & Ratings Provider
Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative (NEW)
Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative (NEW)
Best Sustainable Investment Portfolio Range
Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/ DFM Group
Best Sustainable Investment Support Services Provider
Sustainable Investment Fund Categories
Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund
Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund (NEW)
Best Sustainable European Equity Fund (NEW)
Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund (NEW)
Best Sustainable Specialist Fund (NEW)
Best Sustainable Bond Fund
Best Impact Equity Fund
Best Green and Impact Bond Fund
Best Sustainable Alternative Assets Fund
Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund
Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund
Best Sustainable Fund Range
Best Sustainable Investment ETF
Sustainable Investment Fund Launch Categories
Most Innovative Sustainable Fund Launch
Most Innovative Sustainable ETF Launch
Sustainable Investment Group Awards
Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM £50bn or above)
Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)
Best Sustainable Investment ETF Provider of the Year (NEW)
Sustainable Investment Special Awards
Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year (individual) NEW
Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable Fund Management (individual) NEW
Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry (Individual)