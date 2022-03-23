Head to Head podcast: Investing in China

Competing factors

Latest episode of Investment Week's debate podcast
In this episode of Investment Week's Head to Head podcast Kathleen Gallagher, features editor at Investment Week, brings two experts together to discuss the investment case for China.

An unfortunate combination of factors have meant that China has lagged other equities this year, with the MSCI China index hitting a six year low in mid-March. While it has rallied somewhat since then, it was down 15.7% from the start of the year by 18 March.

Headwinds facing China include, companies being at risk of being delisted in the US, Covid numbers on the rise, geopolitical concerns around Ukraine and ongoing challenges with the property developer Evergrande.

However, there has also been news out of Beijing with the government saying it would introduce "policies that are favourable to the market". This has led Credit Suisse and Citigroup to announce they are looking to purchase more Chinese stocks.

To discuss these competing factors and the investment case for and against China more generally we are speaking to Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director at GAM Investment and David Rees, Schroders Senior Emerging Markets Economist.

You can listen below or here

