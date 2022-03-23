Spring Statement 2022: Public Sector Fraud Authority established amid efforts to tackle government inefficiency

£48.8m funding over three years

An “Innovation Challenge” will also be launched across central government departments, in order to “crowdsource ideas for how government can operate more efficiently”.
The UK Government is set to establish a new Public Sector Fraud Authority as part of a range of measures to “tackle waste and inefficiency across the public sector”.

These measures were revealed in the Spring Statement, although not as part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's address to MPs, and will see the government provide £48.8m of funding over three years.

This will "enhance counter-fraud work" across the British Business Bank and the National Intelligence Service.

The statement said the investment "enables government and enforcement agencies to step up their efforts to reduce fraud and error, bring fraudsters to justice, and will recover millions of pounds".

Other measures included a further £12m investment in HMRC to "help prevent error and fraud in tax credits", while new guidance for a series of Arm's Length Bodies reviews aims to deliver savings of at least 5% of their resource budgets to be reinvested into frontline priorities.

The Spring Statement also confirmed the doubling of the NHS efficiency commitment to 2.2% a year, aiming to free up £4.75bn to fund "NHS priority areas which have the most impact on people's lives".

