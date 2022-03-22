Capital Group looks to Morgan Stanley for new head of product development role

Kat Ferris appointed

Alexandra Haggard is head of product and investment services for Europe and Asia at Capital Group
Alexandra Haggard is head of product and investment services for Europe and Asia at Capital Group

Capital Group has hired Kat Ferris from Morgan Stanley Investment Management for the newly-created role of head of product development for Europe and Asia.

Based in London, Ferris will build and lead a team that will work on product development, governance and product management of Capital Group's investment range for clients in Europe and Asia, and will have responsibility for overseeing fund launches across equity, fixed income and multi-asset.

In her new role, Ferris will report to head of product and investment services for Europe and Asia at Capital Group, Alexandra Haggard.

At Morgan Stanley, Ferris spent four years as head of international product, overseeing product strategy, as well as the development, launch and maintenance of EMEA investment funds for retail and institutional clients, and the development of product governance policy.

RSMR adds Blue Whale Growth, Goldman Sachs and Capital Group funds to ratings list

Prior to that, she worked as a product manager at Robeco.

Haggard said: "Bringing an exceptional leader like Kat on board, with deep knowledge of product development and management is key to ensuring our investment offerings continue to help clients meet their investment goals and are relevant through multiple market cycles."

Ferris added: "Capital Group is known for its long-term focus, multiple-manager investment approach and launching funds that will stand the test of time. 

"I am looking forward to expanding the firm's equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies for both institutional and retail investors across Europe and Asia."

