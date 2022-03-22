Morningstar: European assets decline in February as bonds suffer heavy outflows

'Growing concerns'

Bonds suffer heavy outflows as concerns weigh heavy
Bonds suffer heavy outflows as concerns weigh heavy

Assets in long-term European-domiciled funds declined in February as multiple concerns weighed on investor sentiment, data from Morningstar show.

By the end of the month, total assets in European open-ended funds and ETFs had fallen to €11.6trn - around €300bn less than the end of January, as an exodus from fixed income left its mark.

Net inflows stood at €4bn, with equity funds making up the losses seen in bonds, attracting net €11.3bn. European fixed income funds suffered redemptions of €18bn.

Refinitiv: Portfolios look exposed to inflation risk

Valerio Baselli, senior editor at Morningstar, said: "Growing concerns on a monetary-policy tightening, inflationary pressure and the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine has turned investors' sentiment particularly low.

"Investors sent just under €4bn to long-term European-domiciled funds in February, the worst monthly result in terms of flows since March 2020. This is owed primarily to strong redemptions from fixed-income products."

Looking through an ESG lens, funds classified as Article 8 under SFDR lost €4.4bn, while Article 9 funds - the greenest of the lot by the EU regulation - attracted over €3bn in January, according to Morningstar's research into the market.

According to recent analysis by the data provider on behalf of Investment Week, inflows into global funds with between 5% and 70% of their holdings invested in controversial weapons soared to over $792m in January, nearly six times the net $13.1m seen throughout 2021.

 

