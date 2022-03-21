Greencoat Renewables trust opens placing

The company said there are "multiple attractive near-term investment opportunities" it is looking at in Ireland and continental Europe, adding that there are projects worth about 380 MW under exclusivity "across a mix of operating and forward sale opportunities located in Sweden, France, Spain, and a new Northern Europe market".

The placing price will be €1.12, which is a 6.7% discount to the share price on Euronext Dublin on 18 March.

Ronan Murphy, non-executive chairman of the trust, said: "The growth and strategic diversification we have achieved in the business reflects our market-leading position in the Irish market and our strong relationships and expanding footprint across continental Europe.

"Since the launch of the current share issuance programme, we have acquired our first asset in Sweden and agreed our first forward-sale transaction in Spain."

The share issuance programme was launched in October 2021.

Greencoat Renewables also stated it has seen captured power prices in Ireland, which it has invested €360m in since 2021, above the current renewable energy feed-in tariff (REFIT) pricing. The REFIT government scheme in Ireland guarantees a minimum amount of renewable electricity to investors.

"We would expect that the impact of these higher captured power prices so far in Q1 2022 could contribute, as a standalone assumption, to a Q1 2022 NAV increase of 2c to 3c," it said in a stock exchange announcement. "However, captured power prices remains one of several assumptions, including forward power prices and inflation expectations, that feed into the Q1 2022 NAV."

The trust is trading on a 14.8% premium, according to Morningstar data, and Q1 NAV is due to be released on 29 April.