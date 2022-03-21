Greencoat Renewables trust opens placing

Fund opportunities

clock • 1 min read
The company said there are “multiple attractive near-term investment opportunities”
Image:

The company said there are “multiple attractive near-term investment opportunities”

The £1.1bn Greencoat Renewables trust has announced a proposed placing under its existing share issuance programme.

The company said there are "multiple attractive near-term investment opportunities" it is looking at in Ireland and continental Europe, adding that there are projects worth about 380 MW under exclusivity "across a mix of operating and forward sale opportunities located in Sweden, France, Spain, and a new Northern Europe market".

The placing price will be €1.12, which is a 6.7% discount to the share price on Euronext Dublin on 18 March.

Incisive Media to launch new sustainable investment platform

Ronan Murphy, non-executive chairman of the trust, said: "The growth and strategic diversification we have achieved in the business reflects our market-leading position in the Irish market and our strong relationships and expanding footprint across continental Europe.

"Since the launch of the current share issuance programme, we have acquired our first asset in Sweden and agreed our first forward-sale transaction in Spain."

The share issuance programme was launched in October 2021.

Greencoat Renewables also stated it has seen captured power prices in Ireland, which it has invested €360m in since 2021, above the current renewable energy feed-in tariff (REFIT) pricing. The REFIT government scheme in Ireland guarantees a minimum amount of renewable electricity to investors.

"We would expect that the impact of these higher captured power prices so far in Q1 2022 could contribute, as a standalone assumption, to a Q1 2022 NAV increase of 2c to 3c," it said in a stock exchange announcement. "However, captured power prices remains one of several assumptions, including forward power prices and inflation expectations, that feed into the Q1 2022 NAV."

The trust is trading on a 14.8% premium, according to Morningstar data, and Q1 NAV is due to be released on 29 April.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Fidelity's Alex Wright looks for buying opportunities after poor month

Abrdn global head of private equity departs

More on Investment Trusts

Lindsell Train's Nick Train
Investment Trusts

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

PayPal is in 'strong position'

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 18 March 2022 • 3 min read
The fundraise will involve issuing new ordinary shares by way of a non-pre-emptive tap issuance.
Investment Trusts

TRIG to launch fundraise to finance 'attractive opportunities'

Follows Hornsea One acquisition

Hannah Godfrey
clock 17 March 2022 • 1 min read
Funds specifically created to address sustainability goals had four times higher alignment with the EU taxonomy than the overall sample average
ESG

Tiny 7% of sample 31,000 equity funds have more than 10% 'green revenue'

Only 3.6% of global revenues considered ‘green’

Hannah Godfrey
clock 17 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

14 March 2022 • 9 min read
02

ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

14 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

18 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

Calls grow for FCA to end 'deafening silence' as Woodford update 'adds insult to injury'

15 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Black Women in Asset Management reveals new industry partners representing $17trn in AUM

14 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Abrdn global head of private equity departs

18 March 2022 • 1 min read
22 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

UK Equities Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot