Schroders: Chinese market volatility requires 'patience'

While markets may have fallen significantly in the last month, they have now somewhat rebounded, with the Hang Seng up 6% in the last week (though still down 8% YTD). MSCI China also is still down 20% YTD.

According to analysts at Schroders, initial market weakness for China came following an announcement from the US Securities and Exchange Commission that five Chinese companies were at risk of being delisted in the US if they fail to comply with US auditing rules by 2024. It also noted that as many as 270 others could face delisting in the future as they report financial results.

Secondly, in recent weeks, China has seen the country's highest Covid case numbers since the pandemic began, especially in Hong Kong. The government has responded with strict lockdowns in certain cities, such as the "major economic hub of Shenzhen".

Schroders noted that while the lockdown in Shenzhen, a major electrics manufacturing hub, was initially for one week, "should these lockdowns be more prolonged, these could cause more significant disruption and exacerbate global supply chains".

Additionally, continuing geopolitical concerns around Ukraine and general deterioration of the economic outlook from energy prices and supply chain disruption have pushed global forecasts down, and "China will not be immune from this impact".

David Rees, emerging markets economist, also argued that the subdued outlook on China was because "there has so far not been a significant loosening of policy" in the country, as well as an expectation of slowing manufactured exports as the price of food and energy increases.

The rallying of markets in the last couple of days came after "Vice-Premier Liu He, and economic advisers to President Xi, pledged to take measures to support the economy and markets," according to Schroders.

Assessments

Assessing the week of troughs and peaks, fund managers from Schroders were wary but optimistic on several sectors of the Chinese economy.

Robin Parbrook, fund manager, Asian equities, said he was "relatively cautious on Chinese equities despite the falls".

"We do not view China as uninvestible, but clients need to be aware parts of the market are less attractive structurally and risks are elevated at the moment," he added, while noting that "smaller companies and A shares" tend to be less affected by recent macroeconomic events.

Maggie Zheng, fund manager, Chinese equities, said that "patience will be needed in the face of the near-term risks," explaining that "encouragingly, we have seen a slight shift in stance from economic policymakers, who recognise the need to underpin growth this year and stabilise the property market. The tightening of industry regulations also appears to have moderated".

She predicted that "if we were to see a decisive easing of liquidity to the property development sector and a pick-up in credit growth, possibly alongside an easing of industry regulatory scrutiny, then there is scope for sharply improved sentiment in the China market."

When investing, she emphasised the need to diversify and balance growth and value factors due to the ongoing volatility, and said she favoured "domestic Chinese consumer-facing businesses with strong brand value and pricing power".

She continued: "We also like technology names that are set to benefit from China's ‘new infrastructure' initiatives (industrial automation trends, 5G rollout as well as the rising demand for renewables). Among economically-sensitive stocks, we like certain materials companies which should benefit from demand-supply imbalances. Among financials, Hong Kong banks should benefit from rising rates in the US."