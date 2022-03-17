TRIG to launch fundraise to finance 'attractive opportunities'

Follows Hornsea One acquisition

clock • 1 min read
The fundraise will involve issuing new ordinary shares by way of a non-pre-emptive tap issuance.
Image:

The fundraise will involve issuing new ordinary shares by way of a non-pre-emptive tap issuance.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has begun the bookbuilding process ahead of a fundraising round to finance what it described as “new attractive opportunities across TRIG’s core markets”.

The fundraise will involve issuing new ordinary shares by way of a non-pre-emptive tap issuance.

Investec and Liberum, which are acting has join bookrunners, have started the bookbuilding process to determine the level of demand from potential investors.

The new shares are not being offered at a fixed price. To bid in the bookbuild, investors must communicate their bid either by telephone or to their usual sales contact at Investec or Liberum. Each bid should state the number of shares the prospective investor wishes to subscribe to, and the price or price range they are offering to pay.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust promoted to FTSE 250

The number of shares and their price will be agreed between TRIG and its two bookrunners on 24 March and announced shortly thereafter.

TRIG said the strike price will not be less than 130p.

The fundraise follows TRIG's acquisition of Hornsea One offshore wind farm. The company is also currently in exclusive negotiations to invest in an Iberian solar project.

TRIG chairman Helen Mahy said: "We are only too conscious that these are extremely difficult times, and our hearts go out to those so tragically affected by the fighting within Europe.

"We believe that, against this uncertain geopolitical backdrop, it remains important to continue to finance renewables projects and play our part not only in the decarbonisation of the energy sector, but also contributing to security of power supply for the UK and the EU. In these challenging times, we are grateful for the continuing support of our shareholders."

The company has also announced a conditional offer through PrimaryBid, which will be open to individual retail investors, the new shares will be issued at the price determined by the bookbuild but subject to a strike price not less than 130p per share. 

Related Topics

More on Investment Trusts

SLPE holds a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and direct investments into private companies alongside private equity managers, a majority of which have a European focus.
Investment Trusts

Standard Life Private Equity Trust promoted to FTSE 250

Effective from Monday 21 March

Hannah Godfrey
clock 17 March 2022 • 1 min read
In its annual results, chair Andrew Ross announced the firm’s target is to manage the portfolio to a place where it consists “entirely of sustainable businesses by 2030 or earlier”.
Investment Trusts

Witan to invest solely in 'sustainable businesses' by 2030

Annual results

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 March 2022 • 1 min read
Managers of the ScotGem trusted placed 1.1% of the trust into Fix Price Group
Investment Trusts

ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

Investment manager resigned on 9 March

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 14 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

14 March 2022 • 9 min read
02

ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

14 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

Janus Henderson fund closure an 'ill omen' for wounded open-ended property sector

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

Calls grow for FCA to end 'deafening silence' as Woodford update 'adds insult to injury'

15 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Black Women in Asset Management reveals new industry partners representing $17trn in AUM

14 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

War in Ukraine triggers debate over inclusion of weapons in ESG funds

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
22 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

UK Equities Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot