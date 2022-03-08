ETP flows pick up in February despite Russian invasion of Ukraine

Flows into global exchange-traded products picked up in February, increasing to $99.6bn from $74.4bn in January, despite Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “feeding into market volatility” at the end of the month, according to BlackRock.
However, the fund manager noted, outflows primarily came from broad European equity exposures. Meanwhile US flows dropped in absolute value but remained positive.
This trend of US-listed European equity inflows outpacing EMEA-listed peers is "reminiscent" of what happened in 2020, according to BlackRock.
BlackRock report: ETP inflows slow in September
The fund giant stated: "After building momentum over January and into the first week of the month, investors started to turn negative on European equities from mid-February - prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - although flows remained positive overall, with $2.5bn added."
Equity flows - which accounted for most capital movements - rose to $75.5bn, up from $68.6bn.
Increased allocation to broad commodity and gold exposures saw commodity flows reach $6.5bn overall - the highest level since July 2020.
February also marked a turnaround for fixed income, which saw its first negative month in January since March 2020, as flows returned to the asset class.
BlackRock said: "A pickup in rates buying helped push overall fixed income flows higher, with $11.5bn added -including $4.6bn in the week of 20 February alone - marking a tilt amid geopolitical escalations. While the majority went into US rates - as usual - eurozone flows increased to $1.3bn, the highest level since July 2021."
But February saw a drop in capital going to sustainable ETPs in February, which was the lowest inflow month for US and EMEA-listed exposures in the last year.
$5.4bn was added across the month, with $4.4bn going into EMEA-listed products, and $1bn into US-listed products.
Inflation-linked bonds also suffered outflows of $2.6bn.