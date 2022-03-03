UK investors pull £642m out of funds in January

UK investors pulled £642m out of retail funds in January, the highest level of outflows since March 2020, according to Investment Association data.

Equity fund outflows totalled £1.3bn over the month, driven partially by outflows from UK funds, which climbed to £1.6bn, and North American funds, but were offset by inflows into global funds.

Funds under management declined from £1.59trn, to £1.51trn over the month.

As UK investors prepared for repositioning, they turned to money market funds with inflows of £820m, making it the bestselling asset class.

Responsible funds also had high inflows, totalling £743m, though oil and gas stocks also performed well.

"Rising inflation and market uncertainty cast a shadow over the start of the year in the fund market, with the first net retail outflows since the first national lockdowns in March 2020," said Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association.

"Caution saw investors opt for diversified funds to help mitigate risks, and the strong sales to Short Term Money Market funds showed savers are waiting to see how markets will develop," he added.

Funds flowing out of property funds climbed to £12m, while fixed income products had outflows of £76m.

By region, global was the best-selling equity fund region, with net retail sales climbing to £495m. European fund outflows reached £136m.

Responsible funds' share of industry funds under management climbed to 5.5%.