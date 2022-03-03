MSCI reclassifies 'uninvestable' Russia from EM to standalone market

An “overwhelming majority” agreed the market is “currently uninvestable” and should be removed from the emerging market indices.

The decision, effective market close 9 March, will see the Russia indices reclassified across all MSCI indices, including standard, custom and derived indices, at a price that is "effectively zero".

A consultation with institutional investors was launched on 28 February by the index provider to assess the accessibility and investability of the Russian equity market, following the nation's decision to invade Ukraine on 24 February.

The index provider said it will "will continue to monitor market developments and may issue additional guidance or announce further changes relevant to specific indexes, if necessary".