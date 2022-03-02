Trio of Q4 acquisitions boost Schroders AUM 10%

£732bn

clock • 1 min read
AUM at Schroders jumped 10% during 2021
Image:

AUM at Schroders jumped 10% during 2021

2021's trio of acquisitions has boosted Schroders' assets under management by 10%, pushing the figure to £732b, up from £663bn last year, its annual results for last year have revealed.

Net new business grew to £35.3bn, at a rate of 5%, while profit before tax spiked 25% compared to 2020, climbing to £764.1m.

The results reflect growth into private assets, according to the firm, as well as in alternatives and across its wealth management division and sustainability franchise.

Schroders repurposes trio of funds to sustainable mandates 

AUM in private and alternative assets increased 16% year-on-year, ending the period at £53.7bn, compared to £46.1bn in 2020.

Assets were boosted by three separate acquisitions announced in the fourth quarter of last year: River and Mercantile Solutions, Cairn Real Estate and Greencoat Capital.

"We continue to invest for the future. Most recently we have further expanded our capabilities. As a renewable energy manager, Greencoat Capital reinforces our leadership position in sustainability and will help enable our clients' net zero responsibilities," said Schroders group chief executive Peter Harrison.

"River and Mercantile's Solutions business enables us to expand our fiduciary management capabilities. These businesses will enhance our resilience and contribute to future growth," he added.

According to the group, 79% of assets at the firm outperformed their counterparts last year.

Across its asset management business, net income climbed to £2.1bn, up from £1.8bn in 2020, boosted by increased performance fees of £94.2m, compared to £85.8m in 2020.

The firm hiked its total dividend by 7% in 2021, to 122p per share.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Brown Advisory launches Sustainable International Leaders strategy

Janus Henderson director James de Sausmarez to retire after nearly 40 years

More on Companies

Aviva buys Succession Wealth for £385m
Companies

Aviva buys Succession Wealth for £385m

Targets UK wealth market

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 02 March 2022 • 3 min read
Chris Woodhouse of Tilney Smith & Williamson
Companies

Tilney Smith & Williamson AUM reaches record £57.7bn ahead of summer rebrand

‘Continues to explore’ acquisition opportunities

Ellie Duncan
clock 01 March 2022 • 2 min read
Luke Ellis, chief executive officer of Man Group
Companies

Man Group AUM increases by 20%

$148.6bn at end of 2021

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 01 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Central Bank of Russia bans short-selling

24 February 2022 • 1 min read
02

Blue Whale urges investor caution as markets continue to navigate Russian invasion of Ukraine

02 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Jupiter suffers £3.8bn of net outflows in 2021 despite AUM increase

25 February 2022 • 2 min read
04

FCA to increase salaries of lowest paid staff in new employment offer

01 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

AssetCo to acquire entirety of Revera Asset Management

28 February 2022 • 2 min read
06

Aviva buys Succession Wealth for £385m

02 March 2022 • 3 min read
03 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2022

Register now
Trustpilot