Blue Whale urges investor caution as markets continue to navigate Russian invasion of Ukraine

Now is the wrong time for clients to pull out of their investments, Hargreaves told investors, as he recommended clients hold their nerve, adding that "bounce back" was likely if and when a resolution to the conflict was reached.

Commenting on the "relative" stability in global markets, Hargreaves noted that initial concerns over reactions from China, a region that relies heavily on Russia's oil supply, have calmed somewhat, as China continues to pressure Russia to stabilise global markets.

The LF Blue Whale Growth Fund, which is overweight US stocks, has been buoyed by the market there, which Hargreaves pointed out has been kept afloat by an abundance of trackers, which require almost constant capital flow despite wider market activity.

Yiu, who manages the fund alongside four other analysts, was quick to reassure investors that the portfolio had no direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine.

When asked about opportunities, Yiu said speculation over potential opportunities in energy companies was unlikely and that they did not consider energy stocks to be high quality businesses. "Commodity prices are difficult to forecast," said Yiu.

Attention could remain on semiconductors however, which Yiu described as a "high-end technology stock", as shortgages across industries are exacerbated by the conflict in Eastern Europe.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell recently announced that the central bank was likely to continue on its path to raise interest rates in March in response to rising inflation. Yiu said he would be looking to allocate to companies that stand up to the inflationary environment.

He added that the fund had recently exited Amazon, after its ‘Prime' membership business had its margins squeezed by the phenomenon.

Turning to currencies, both Hargreaves and Yiu continued to express favour for the US dollar as the global currency, noting the region's resilience to the energy crisis currently ravaging Europe.

When asked about possible moves into China, Yiu said: "We have been avoiding Chinese and Asian companies to a high level because of transparency and corporate governance issues. We have all seen in China over the last 12 to 18 months that companies have become state owned. In the absence of shareholders, this is not an option for us."