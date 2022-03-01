Artemis' Gillespie and JPM's Bampfylde join Redington

Tara Gillespie has returned to Redington in a new role as head of global assets, and Laura Bampfylde has joined as director.

Gillespie joins Redington from Artemis Investment Management, where she worked as institutional director. Prior to this, she worked for seven years at Redington's Investment Consultancy team.

Within Gillespie's new role, she will be responsible for leading the Global Assets team and growing the firm's advisory business across both the UK and internationally.

Bampfylde joins Redington from JP Morgan Private Bank, where she worked as vice president for international funds product management. Previously, she worked for eight years at HSBC Asset Management, where she led the UK Strategic Partnerships division. She began her career at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Redington said that the hires "reflect the firm's growing presence in the wealth market," citing the fintech solutions for portfolio management developed by the firm.

It added that due to "increased levels of M&A and the need for more centralised investment propositions," it is seeing "an increasing interest from in-house investment teams across the UK wealth space for access to this market-leading software as well as institutional-grade investment strategy, portfolio construction and fund selection support".

Gillespie said: "I am delighted to be re-joining Redington in this exciting development phase.

"By bringing our commercial scale and dedicated manager research team as well as our proprietary risk analytics, cutting-edge technology and leading sustainable investment research to the wealth market, we believe we can support a broader set of investors in growing their existing propositions and helping end-savers achieve their objectives without exposing them to unnecessary risk."

The appointments follow that of ex-Vanguard executive director Nick Blake, who joined Redington as managing director for wealth in March 2021.