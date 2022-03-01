30% Club warns of increased action on diversity laggards

30% Club has written to FTSE 100 firms that have yet to comply with the Parker Review

The group also wrote to FTSE 100 companies that have yet to comply with the Parker Review's deadline to have at least one board member and executive committee member from an ethnic minority background.

The letter warned the laggards that investors will consider voting against companies at annual general meetings if they do not take action.

"We ask that companies, in addition to disclosing racial diversity data where permitted, establish a level of transparency on par with current gender diversity disclosure and set out how they plan to increase racial diversity and inclusion in their workforces," the group wrote in the letter.

Diandra Soobiah, co-chair of the 30% Club UK Investor Group, said: "Time is up for organisations that seek to simply tick boxes. The 30% Club Investor Group is putting FTSE companies on notice - the laggards need to do much better, and we're willing to help.

"We all have an important role to play to ensure persistent race inequities in business and our society are addressed. As investors, we can have stronger dialogue with the companies we invest in, with a view to improving diversity and inclusion within companies in the UK."

Ann Cairns, global chair of the 30% Club, said today's statement was a "significant moment" and "addressing racial inequity is imperative for all asset managers".