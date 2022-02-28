abrdn reports revenue increase of 6% for first time since merger in 'reset year'

Narrows outflows to post higher AUM

Stephen Bird, CEO of abrdn, said 2021 was the firm's "reset year"
Stephen Bird, CEO of abrdn, said 2021 was the firm's "reset year"

abrdn narrowed net outflows in 2021 to £6.2bn to post a rise in assets under management, and reported a 6% increase in revenue for the first time since its merger with Standard Life.

AUM climbed 1% in 2021 to £542bn, from £535bn in 2020, which abrdn attributed to positive market movements, the impact of corporate actions and net flows.

The asset manager announced fee-based revenue for the full-year 2021 of £1.5bn, up from £1.4bn in 2020, a 6% increase, while IFRS pre-tax profit rose to £1.1bn, up from £838m the previous year, in what abrdn CEO Stephen Bird called its "reset year".

The increase in pre-tax profits was down to the "recognition" of the full market value of abrdn's residual stake in HDFC Asset Management and the gain on sale of the 5% stake in September last year.

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

Meanwhile, net outflows of £6.2bn were down from £29bn in 2020, and net outflows excluding liquidity and LBG narrowed from £12.3bn in 2020, to £3.2bn in 2021.

The asset manager recorded institutional and wholesale net outflows excluding liquidity of £2.1bn in 2021, down from £8.9bn in 2020, "largely due to lower net outflows in equities and net inflows in fixed income and real assets".

The firm also saw a doubling of net inflows into its adviser and personal vectors during the year, to £3.9bn and £0.6bn respectively, with record AUM of £8.9bn in discretionary investment management.

Its previously-announced acquisition of investment platform interactive investor for £1.49bn is expected to diversify revenue streams and "add significant client reach" in abrdn's personal vector.

Jupiter suffers £3.8bn of net outflows in 2021 despite AUM increase

Bird said: "This was our reset year. In 2021 we set out a clear strategy for how we will create long-term sustainable growth and arrest the decline in revenue. Today, I am very pleased to report strong progress for this first year of our three-year plan. We are delivering on our strategy for growth.

"For the first time since the merger, we have reported an increase in revenue for the full year - as well as an improved cost/income ratio of 79%, and a 47% increase in adjusted operating profit. We remain focused on delivering compound annual revenue growth in the high single figures. This will enable us to exit 2023 with a cost/ income ratio of around 70%."

Abrdn will pay a full-year dividend of 14.6p in line with its dividend policy.

