abrdn reports revenue increase of 6% for first time since merger in 'reset year'

AUM climbed 1% in 2021 to £542bn, from £535bn in 2020, which abrdn attributed to positive market movements, the impact of corporate actions and net flows.

The asset manager announced fee-based revenue for the full-year 2021 of £1.5bn, up from £1.4bn in 2020, a 6% increase, while IFRS pre-tax profit rose to £1.1bn, up from £838m the previous year, in what abrdn CEO Stephen Bird called its "reset year".

The increase in pre-tax profits was down to the "recognition" of the full market value of abrdn's residual stake in HDFC Asset Management and the gain on sale of the 5% stake in September last year.

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

Meanwhile, net outflows of £6.2bn were down from £29bn in 2020, and net outflows excluding liquidity and LBG narrowed from £12.3bn in 2020, to £3.2bn in 2021.

The asset manager recorded institutional and wholesale net outflows excluding liquidity of £2.1bn in 2021, down from £8.9bn in 2020, "largely due to lower net outflows in equities and net inflows in fixed income and real assets".

The firm also saw a doubling of net inflows into its adviser and personal vectors during the year, to £3.9bn and £0.6bn respectively, with record AUM of £8.9bn in discretionary investment management.

Its previously-announced acquisition of investment platform interactive investor for £1.49bn is expected to diversify revenue streams and "add significant client reach" in abrdn's personal vector.

Jupiter suffers £3.8bn of net outflows in 2021 despite AUM increase

Bird said: "This was our reset year. In 2021 we set out a clear strategy for how we will create long-term sustainable growth and arrest the decline in revenue. Today, I am very pleased to report strong progress for this first year of our three-year plan. We are delivering on our strategy for growth.

"For the first time since the merger, we have reported an increase in revenue for the full year - as well as an improved cost/income ratio of 79%, and a 47% increase in adjusted operating profit. We remain focused on delivering compound annual revenue growth in the high single figures. This will enable us to exit 2023 with a cost/ income ratio of around 70%."

Abrdn will pay a full-year dividend of 14.6p in line with its dividend policy.