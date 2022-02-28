Sanlam opens Sustainable Global Dividend fund to external investors

Sustainable Global Dividend has launched after receiving Article 8 approval and is managed by Mark Whitehead and Alan Porter, who joined the firm from Martin Currie in December 2020.

The managers begin with a list of 500 companies, which they believe have exhibited "attractive dividend growth and shown sustainable leadership". From there, they narrow it down to around 50 companies, of which they own between 25 and 40. Current themes within the portfolio include power management, buildings emissions and nutrition.

Whitehead added: "We are seeing promising signs of strong dividend growth and company cash flows and balance sheets are strong. We expect in the region of 7% DPS growth over the next few years, at the portfolio level."

The annual management charge for the fund sits at 0.7%, with an ongoing charges figure that varies across currency, sitting at 1.01% for sterling, 0.94% for USD and 0.91% for euros.

Sanlam stated that as well as the portfolio being required to always hold an AA or AAA ESG rating from MSCI, the managers also use a bespoke sustainability scorecard. In addition, they exclude companies with more than 10% exposure to alcohol, tobacco, gambling, weapons, adult entertainment and fossil fuel extraction.

Whitehead said: "Societal shifts demonstrated by events over the past couple of years, have put climate change and sustainability at the top of the agenda for all. It is an opportune time for funds focusing on the best sustainable, dividend-paying companies; and we mean sustainable in both senses of the word."

Chris Rodgers, head of investment and risk at Sanlam, added: "The hire of Mark and Alan was instrumental to our strategy of developing a best in class range of specialist funds. The Sanlam Sustainable Global Dividend fund is the perfect vehicle for their expertise which combines dividend investing and sustainability."