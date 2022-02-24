Calastone: Equity funds account for two fifths of net inflow increase in 2021

ESG funds “hands-down winners”

clock • 2 min read
ESG funds took $3 of every $5 in new cash, according to the latest global funds survey from Calastone
Global fund inflows across asset classes increased 140% to $150.5bn in 2021, with equity funds accounting for nearly two fifths of the $88bn year-on-year increase, and ESG funds took $3 of every $5 in new cash, according to the latest global funds survey from Calastone.

According to the report, investors across 52 territories increased their holdings in every asset class, though real estate assets declined. 

Equity funds were "concentrated" in the first half of the year, according to Calastone, climbing to highs of $8bn in March, and average monthly inflows reached $5.5bn between January and July, declining thereafter.

Global inflows into equity funds fell to just $863m by October, the lowest level in over a year. 

Calastone: ESG funds rake in 90% of July equity

The deceleration was the result of a dip in buying activity, as opposed to an increase in selling, which was reflective of investor unwillingness to bet new capital when prices were high and concerns over inflation were mounting. 

The report's authors said: "At the end of the year, however, optimism returned, as it became clear that the newly emergent Omicron variant was unlikely to cause the same disruption as previous mutations. Inflows jumped back to $4.2bn in December, in line with the full-year average."

On a thematic basis, ESG funds were the "hands-down winners" in 2021 in terms of fund flows, according to Calastone, as ESG equity funds generated $32.1bn in new capital over the course of the year, the equivalent of $3 of every $5 of new cash flowing into equity funds. 
 
This was in stark contrast to 2020, when flows into ESG-themed funds totalled just $10.8bn, and as little as $309n in 2019.

"Some of this is about supply," according to the report. "Asset managers have devoted a huge marketing drive to ESG funds over the last two years and that has certainly driven awareness and uptake. Of course, it also reflects the huge and growing demand from consumers who want their investments to align with their values."

The report goes on to explain that funds with an exclusively ecological focus (E funds), accounted for one eighth of ESG inflows over the course of the year. 

