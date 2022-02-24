Central Bank of Russia bans short-selling

MOEX crashes 45%

The Bank of Russia ordered brokers to suspend short sales on exchange markets
The Russian central bank has today “ordered brokers” to suspend short sales that allow traders to bet against the value of Russian shares, as investors anticipate economic fallout for the nation following its invasion of Ukraine this morning.

According to a press announcement issued by the bank: "In connection with the current situation in the financial market, and in order to protect the rights and legitimate interests of investors in the financial markets, reduce risks and limit excessive volatility, the Bank of Russia ordered brokers to suspend short sales on exchange and over-the-counter market."

The move has been coming for weeks, if not months, though financial markets have been primarily focused on inflation, hoping for a diplomatic solution to eastern European tensions with Russia.

Russia's benchmark stock index, the MOEX, plummeted 45% today.

Oil surpasses $100 as Russia launches full-scale military invasion of Ukraine 

Global markets are now starting to catch up, with the Euro STOXX 600 down 3% at early trading and the situation expected to worsen over the coming months, as foreign nations impose economic sanctions on Russia.

This week, the US banned participation in Russian bond markets after 1 March.

The London stock market was down 2.5% this morning, while leading Paris and Frankfurt indices were also down 3%.

Short sellers buying overvalued stocks and subsequently selling them, aiming to profit from repurchasing them at a lower price and capitalising on the difference, are often banned from the practice during economic crisis and conflict.

Regulators banned short-selling in the US following the events leading up to both the Great Depression and market crash of 2008.

