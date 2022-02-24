Bloomberg Indices removes three bonds from indices following US sanctions

Bloomberg Index Services has identified three of its index bonds that will be wound down following sanctions from the US.

In a statement to Investment Week the firm said it had assessed the impact of its global fixed income and equity index membership following US and UK sanctions on Russia made on 22 February.

"Three index bonds subject to sanctions have been have identified," the group said. "General License No. 3 provides a wind down period for transactions involving VEB and its subsidiaries through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, March 24, 2022."

On Tuesday US President Joe Biden announced measures targeting two of Russia's largest financial institutions, VEB and Promsvyazbank, which support economic development and defence projects.  

Bloomberg said the bonds "will exit the projected universe of our fixed income indices in March 2022 and will not contribute to the April 2022 returns universe".

It added that existing sovereign debt will remain in the indices but no newly issued sovereign debt nor debt from VEB and its designated subsidiaries will be included going forward.

The group said that based on its current assessment, there is no impact to equity indices.

"Any companies already listed and any IPOs subject to the above sanctions regimes will not be included going forward," it added.

