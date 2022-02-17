FCA under further pressure as Letter Before Action begins legal action

Open letter accompanies

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell
Image:

Outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell

Non-executive directors at the Financial Conduct Authority have found themselves under fire once again, with the board receiving an open letter accusing them of failure to act and the regulator itself now in receipt of a Letter Before Action.

Andy Agathangelou, founder of the Transparency Task Force, has published the open letter calling for the non-executive directors and outgoing chair Charles Randell to "provide an explanation as to why [they] are failing to act upon the findings" of the independent investigation into the FSA/FCA IRHP Review scheme.

The letter presumes that the regulatory board must have been "sufficiently concerned by the widespread backlash and complaints in respect to the IRHP Review" to order the investigation initially.

Gina Miller calls for FCA to replace all its non-executive directors

Agathangelou goes on to argue that it is "a concern" the regulator is "seeking to ignore [John] Swift's findings on the issue", following his investigation.

He adds that it is "perhaps of greater concern" that Randell and the FCA NEDs have "either chosen to ignore the findings and/or support the FCA's position and efforts to ignore those findings".

Agathangelou said: "There is also the issue of that lack of moral hazard that these repeated failures represent, and only serve to encourage or facilitate further wrongdoing and further oversight failures."

The open letter is "directly connected" to the Letter Before Action submitted to the FCA by Hausfeld on behalf of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking, which marks the first formal legal step against the regulator.

This action is centred around the APPG seeking to challenge the lawfulness of the FCA's decision to take no further action in relation to IRHP mis-selling or require any further redress to be paid to affected customers.

APPG wrote to the regulator on 14 January 2022 requesting the decision to be revisited, which was declined by the FCA on 31 January 2022, a decision it believes to be unlawful.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Man GLG launches second bond fund for Jonathan Golan

David Roberts retires after more than three decades in industry

More on Regulation

Outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell
Regulation

Gina Miller declares outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell 'unfit for public office'

LCF compensation 'unjustified'

Georgie Lee
clock 16 February 2022 • 2 min read
Gary Moglione of Momentum Global Investment Management
Asset Managers

Boutique premium: Why it pays to think small

Smaller funds are better performers

Gary Moglione
clock 16 February 2022 • 3 min read
US inflation soars to 7.5% in January
Markets

US households hit by soaring inflation as wealthy 'continue to prosper'

7.5% CPI in January

Alex Rolandi
clock 10 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

16 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

11 February 2022 • 4 min read
06

Gina Miller declares outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell 'unfit for public office'

16 February 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot