Amundi: European ETF inflows nearly match US counterparts in January

The firm said: "ESG strategies continued its strong performance gaining €4.9bn. In light with the current market environment, Value and Financials had massive in-flows with €2.2bn and €2.6bn respectively.

"Both European-registered ETFs and equity ETF inflows reached record highs of €23bn. Allocations to price sensitive strategies were lower than in previous months."

Flows into European ETFs almost matched their US counterparts, while the Asian ETF market lagged.

Global ETF assets break $10trn barrier

US ETFs saw over €30bn of inflows, while Asia ETFs attracted over €10bn, bringing the total of new cash in the industry to nearly €70bn.

Year-to-date, equity ETFs dominated the global ETF industry with nearly €65bn of inflows, while fixed income ETFs suffered outflows of €608m.