Amundi: European ETF inflows nearly match US counterparts in January

The European-registered ETF market attracted inflows of €26.9bn in January, an “historic high” nearly matching the US ETF industry, according to analysis by French fund manager Amundi.
The firm said: "ESG strategies continued its strong performance gaining €4.9bn. In light with the current market environment, Value and Financials had massive in-flows with €2.2bn and €2.6bn respectively.
"Both European-registered ETFs and equity ETF inflows reached record highs of €23bn. Allocations to price sensitive strategies were lower than in previous months."
Flows into European ETFs almost matched their US counterparts, while the Asian ETF market lagged.
Global ETF assets break $10trn barrier
US ETFs saw over €30bn of inflows, while Asia ETFs attracted over €10bn, bringing the total of new cash in the industry to nearly €70bn.
Year-to-date, equity ETFs dominated the global ETF industry with nearly €65bn of inflows, while fixed income ETFs suffered outflows of €608m.