Amundi: European ETF inflows nearly match US counterparts in January

Equities dominate

clock • 1 min read
European ETFs attract over €26bn inflows
Image:

European ETFs attract over €26bn inflows

The European-registered ETF market attracted inflows of €26.9bn in January, an “historic high” nearly matching the US ETF industry, according to analysis by French fund manager Amundi.

The firm said: "ESG strategies continued its strong performance gaining €4.9bn. In light with the current market environment, Value and Financials had massive in-flows with €2.2bn and €2.6bn respectively. 

"Both European-registered ETFs and equity ETF inflows reached record highs of €23bn. Allocations to price sensitive strategies were lower than in previous months."

Flows into European ETFs almost matched their US counterparts, while the Asian ETF market lagged.

Global ETF assets break $10trn barrier

US ETFs saw over €30bn of inflows, while Asia ETFs attracted over €10bn, bringing the total of new cash in the industry to nearly €70bn.

Year-to-date, equity ETFs dominated the global ETF industry with nearly €65bn of inflows, while fixed income ETFs suffered outflows of €608m.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

Morningstar: 2022 off to a slow start for UK-domiciled funds

More on ETFs

The ‘new economy’ includes sectors such as cloud computing, 4G and 5G connectivity and life sciences
ETFs

WisdomTree launches real estate ETF with focus on 'the new economy'

Looks to “tech and science megatrends”

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 February 2022 • 2 min read
AB taps SSGA for global head of ETFs role
ETFs

AllianceBernstein to enter global ETF market

Hires Noel Archard as head

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 04 February 2022 • 1 min read
Net retail sales came close to reaching the record £48.6bn set in 2017
Funds

2021 second best year ever for retail fund sales

£43.4bn into retail funds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: It's Time to Have a Look at Quality Dividends

08 February 2022 • 16 min read
02

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

Analysts back biotech & healthcare trusts as sector struggles

10 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

11 February 2022 • 4 min read
06

UK GDP defied Delta and Omicron to rise 7.5% over 2021

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot