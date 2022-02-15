Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

Baillie Gifford is headquarted in Edinburgh
Baillie Gifford is headquarted in Edinburgh

Baillie Gifford’s UK-domiciled open-end fund assets shrunk by over 10% in January, causing group assets to fall below those of Legal & General, according to the latest flow data from Morningstar.

As of the end of January, the Edinburgh-based fund manager's assets stood at £56bn. Despite assets shrinking by over 10%, only 1.3% was due to outflows, the data provider noted.

"Nonetheless, the net outflow of £875m was its worst on record," said Bhavik Parekh, Morningstar manager research analyst.

He stated that "Baillie Gifford had a poor month in both performance and flows (its worst on record) after it had finished 2021 as one of the most popular fund groups.

Baillie Gifford tops FE fundinfo's 2022 Alpha Manager list despite 'tumultous' year

"Many strategies also had poor performance in 2021 relative to their respective peers, and this became worse in January. Such was the drop in performance in January alone, that Baillie Gifford's UK-domiciled open-end fund assets shrunk by over 10%, causing group assets to fall below those of Legal & General."

He added: "The high-growth approach used by many of their strategies may not always work, but in nearly all cases, long-term performance remains strong."

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

Topping the list in terms of assets was US fund giant BlackRock with £175bn UK assets, followed by Aviva with £87bn and Royal London with £73bn.

Legal & General came fourth ahead of Baillie Gifford with £57bn.

The report also noted that Vanguard "continues to draw in assets on a very consistent basis".

Morningstar: 2022 off to a slow start for UK-domiciled funds

Parekh said: "Net redemptions form UK and European equity trackers were more than compensated by inflows into their world ex-UK trackers, US equity trackers and inflation-linked gilt index strategies."

As of the end of January, Vanguard's UK-domiciled funds totalled £49bn in assets, placing it seventh in the top ten, just behind Fidelity with £52bn.

Parekh added: "M&G saw another month of net withdrawals in January, totalling GBP 201 million. There were no big outflows from a single strategy, however, as redemptions were seen across most funds. Only its global listed infrastructure strategy saw real interest (£31 million net inflow)."

