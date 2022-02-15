Honeycomb trust combines with Pollen Street

£628m trust unites with Pollen Street

Pollen Street has been growing rapidly
Pollen Street has been growing rapidly

The £628m Honeycomb investment trust and its investment management firm, Pollen Street, are to combine to create a new listed commercial company.

As part of the agreement Honeycomb will acquire the entire issued share capital of Pollen Street in exchange for shares in the company. Pollen Street shareholders will receive new company shares equivalent to 45.5% of the new company.

The combined business will be owned by the shareholders of Honeycomb and Pollen Street.

Pollen Street group has been the trust's investment manager for six years. In the stock exchange announcement on 15 February, the board said the combination offers shareholders of the trust the opportunity to benefit from "a fast growing and high performing private capital investment manager".

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

The announcement said the new business "will continue to invest predominantly in high quality, diversified and low risk asset based direct lending investments, generating stable returns".

The trust has obtained irrevocable undertakings from shareholders representing 47.4% of share capital from Quilter Investors, CC Beekeeper, Phoenix Insurance and Caledonian Consumer Finance. Irrevocable undertakings have also been obtained from various Pollen Street Partners which brings the total to 50.4%.

Furthermore, M&G, a holder of c.6% of share capital, has provided a letter of intent to vote in favour of the resolutions.

Analysts at Numis viewed the move as, overall, quite positive. They noted that the trust had a concentrated shareholder register and, despite good performance, the fund "remained off the radar".

"The shift to an operating asset management business with balance sheet investments has the potential to widen the shareholder base and will also remove the need to report costs," the analysts said in a note.

Robert Sharpe, chair of Honeycomb, said "the combination has a compelling strategic rationale, which will deliver strong operational and financial benefits, and generate future growth opportunities."

He added that "the clear strategic and financial logic of the transaction is evidenced by the significant shareholder support we have already received".

Pollen Street, which has about £3bn in assets under management, is a multi-asset and multi-strategy manager with private equity and credit strategies. The business has been growing swiftly over the past years, with AUM increasing by about 50% in 2021, according to analysts.

Analysts back biotech & healthcare trusts as sector struggles

The asset manager expects its AUM to reach £4bn to £5bn in the next two to three years and its growth would be "further accelerated" by the use of Honeycomb's balance sheet, the announcement said.

Lindsey McMurray, managing partner of Pollen Street, said: "The transaction represents an exciting opportunity to build upon our strong foundations and further develop the institutional platform of Pollen Street, as well as provide capital to support the development of our strategy to build a purpose-led asset management firm."

