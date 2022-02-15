Omicron fails to derail UK labour market recovery as unemployment falls

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), estimates for the period October to December 2021 revealed "a continuing recovery in the labour market" compared with the previous three-month period, with a 0.1 percentage point increase in the employment rate to 75.5%, and a 0.2 percentage points decrease in the unemployment rate to 4.1%

However, the economic inactivity rate increased on the quarter to an estimated 21.2%, or 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous quarter.

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said the Omicron variant of Covid-19 "appears to have had less of an impact" on the UK's labour market than had "first been feared".

"Despite Omicron fears, the so far positive recovery has continued to play out, with payrolled employees up 108,000 in January to reach a record high of 29.5 million," Craig said.

"This could be partially as a result of low numbers of self-employed workers, which is yet to fully recover following decreases seen during the pandemic."

Between November 2021 and January 2022 the number of job vacancies hit a record high of 1,298,400, although the ONS said that the rate of growth "continues to slow".

Official figures showed the total number of vacancies increased by 113,600 on the quarter, with the largest increase seen in accommodation and food service activities.

Derrick Dunne, CEO of YOU Asset Management, said the job vacancies data indicated that widespread labour shortages "show no signs of easing any time soon".

He added: "Firms will need to think carefully about how to get staff to stick around.

"Set a need to offer higher pay and benefits alongside rising inflation and higher running costs, and many businesses could find themselves in a sticky spot this year. This would clearly not be good for the economy."

The latest figures from the ONS also revealed that wage growth during the period failed to keep pace with inflation, which rose to 5.4% in the 12 months to December 2021.

Growth in regular pay, excluding bonuses, was 3.7% among employees in the fourth quarter of 2021, but when adjusted for inflation, regular pay fell 0.8% in real terms over the quarter, the ONS reported.

Emma Byron, managing director of Legal & General Retirement Solutions, said: "It is positive to see the post-pandemic recovery continue in the labour market, with today's figures from the Office for National statistics revealing steady gains in job creation and falling redundancy rates.

"However, the figures also reveal a tight squeeze on living standards, as any pay rises are wiped out by rising inflation."