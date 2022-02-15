River and Mercantile hires for Hanbury's Income fund

Schroders' Matt Hudson

R&M's Matt Hudson
R&M's Matt Hudson

River and Mercantile has appointed Matt Hudson as lead manager of its £116m UK Equity Income fund, previously run by Dan Hanbury, who stepped down on 8 February.

Hudson will be supported by Anna Pugh as alternate manager. Pugh has worked on the team for the previous four years.

Hudson, who will be part of the PVT equity team, has over 20 years' experience having managed equity income portfolios at Cazenove Fund Management, and subsequently Schroders.

River & Mercantile's Dan Hanbury resigns ahead of AssetCo acquisition

Hudson said he was looking forward to bringing "a renewed focus" to the fund and noted that "the rigour of the investment process and the team culture" of River and Mercantile "are highly regarded in the industry".

Alex Hoctor-Duncan, CEO of River and Mercantile, commented: "As we build and invest in the R&M platform, retaining our culture is key. We are a genuine, team-based investment boutique, with a great environment and talented people."

At the end of last month, R&M's board reached an agreement with AssetCo for an all-share acquisition. Aberdeen Standard Investments' Hoctor-Duncan was announced as R&M's new chief executive.

"It is an extremely exciting moment for the business, and I am pleased to welcome someone of Matt's calibre to the team," the CEO added.

Hanbury's resignation also lead to George Ensor, manager of the UK Micro Cap trust, to be appointed manager of the £674m ES River and Mercantile UK Equity Smaller Companies fund.

