ShareAction claims banking groups still backing new oil and gas projects - reports

Banks signed up to Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Banks said to be funding oil despite net zero pledges
Campaign group ShareAction has claimed that the world’s largest banks continue to fund the production of new oil and gas, even though they have signed up to net-zero pledges, according to BBC News.

The BBC reported that a number of banks, including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Barclays, have been identified by ShareAction as providing billions of dollars of funding for new oil and gas projects.

The campaign group estimated that in 2021, HSBC pumped $8.7bn into new oil and gas, followed by Deutsche Bank, which put up funding of $5.7bn and Barclays, which put $4.5bn in.

ShareAction pointed out that all three banks are signatories of the UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance, which means they have committed to "aligning their lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050", the Alliance states on its website.

BBC News reported that ShareAction said 24 banks provided a total of $33bn to fund new oil and gas production since joining the Alliance in 2021, with $19bn of that coming from HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

S&P Global: Sustainable bond issuance to surpass $1.5trn in 2022

It added that among the recipients of that funding were Exxon Mobil, BP, Saudi Aramco and Shell.

According to the BBC, ShareAction has called on large investors to hold banking groups to account by making sure that they request "green plans" from fossil fuel firms prior to funding them.

Xavier Lerin, senior research manager at ShareAction, told BBC News: "If oil and gas demand increases in line with 1.5C scenarios, prices will fall and assets will become stranded.

"On the other hand, if demand does not fall enough to limit global warming to 1.5C, the economy will suffer from severe physical climate impacts."

Lerin added that in either instance, "value will be destroyed for energy companies, banks and their investors".

AXA IM launches firm's first social bond fund

Omicron fails to derail UK labour market recovery as unemployment falls

