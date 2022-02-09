The Global X Wind Energy UCITS ETF and the Global X Hydrogen UCITS ETF are the latest additions to the firm's European offerings, and have been listed on the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra. They both have ongoing charges of 0.5%.

The US ETF specialist noted how renewable energy has "climbed" as a portion of total global energy production over the last ten years, but it still has a long way to go.

Morgane Delledonne, director of research, Europe, said: "The transition to a clean energy future will require tens of trillions of dollars of investment in the coming decade.

"Renewable and clean energy sources like wind energy are continuing to gain share on fossil fuel-based sources as related technologies become more affordable, and hydrogen will likely play a key role in decarbonising hard-to-electrify sectors like transportation, buildings, and industry."

Global transition to renewable energy is a complex ESG journey

In 2020, renewable energy's share of global electricity generation reached 29%, an increase of 2% compared to the previous year, and almost 10% more than a decade earlier.

Both funds are classified as Article 8 under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

The hydrogen-focused ETF will invest in companies involved in areas such as hydrogen production, integration into energy systems, development of hydrogen fuel cells, and other related technologies.

The wind energy ETF will focus on companies involved in the wind energy sector, such as turbine manufacturers.