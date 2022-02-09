Strategic Equity Capital trust rebukes merger offer and announces tender

At the end of last year, the trust's board was approached by the board of the £153.6m Odyssean trust, who proposed the combination of the two companies.

SEC said today (9 February) that after "due consideration" and consultation with shareholders, they will instead be announcing a series of proposals for shareholders with a focus of reducing the discount, which sits at 11.4%, according to Morningstar.

The proposals, which are subject to shareholder approval include a tender offer of up to 10% at NAV, which will replace the previous tender offer due to complete in November 2022 which was being implemented at a 3% discount to NAV.

Additionally, there will be a share buyback programme of up to an additional 9% throughout the calendar year at a discount to NAV of greater than 5% and a new buyback policy to return 50% of profitable realisation at a greater than 5% discount on an ongoing basis.

Gresham House, the investment manager, has also committed to reinvest 50% of its management fee per quarter in shares if the shares are trading on a discount of 5% for the quarter and the firm will use the £5m cash resources to purchase shares by June 2023 at greater than a 5% discount.

Ken Wotton, managing director of public equity at Gresham House, was appointed to the trust in September 2020, with the team then bolstered in August last year. The board reiterated its confidence in the manager and his team in today's announcement.

Richard Hills, Chairman of SEC, commented: "Ken is an excellent fund manager with an impressive long-term track record. The Board believes the Proposals will strengthen the company's investment proposition and benefit shareholders, who have already begun to see encouraging results and NAV performance since Ken took over managing the Company's investments in September 2020.

"The board strongly believes that Ken and his growing Strategic Equity team's differentiated strategy, the realignment of the portfolio and the measures proposed to address the discount to NAV will benefit SEC's shareholders."

The SEC board has struggled under pressure over the past couple two years amid accusations of mismanagement. However, shareholders have continued to vote in favour of keeping the trust going.

Today's proposals included the deferral of the continuation resolutions that are due to take place at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 AGMs in favour of the implementation of a 100% realisation opportunity for Shareholders in 2025.

The trust has outperformed the IT UK Smaller Companies sector and its benchmark the FTSE Small Cap ex investment companies since the start of the year. Until 8 February the trust lost 1.7%, while the index lost 4.1% and the sector lost 5.2%, according to FE fundinfo.

They noted that NAV total return performance has been 47.1% since Wotton became lead manager.