Half of UK investors aged 55+ have 'no plans' to adapt portfolios amid soaring inflation

Nevertheless, 38% of investors aged 55+ surveyed believe a sustained period of inflation - which has reached levels not seen since the nineties - will have a negative impact on portfolios, while younger investors were found to be more concerned about their economic situation in retirement.

The primary goal among all UK investors surveyed was the ability to live comfortably in retirement, the report noted.

New and seasoned investors were split on what the impact of soaring inflation meant for their investments. Overall, UK investors closer to retirement were found to be less concerened about the impact.

Nearly 30% of new investors believe inflation will have a positive impact on their investments, while 39% of more seasoned investors - those who started investing in the last six to ten years - across age groups expect a negative impact.

Investors in collectibles and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) were found to be the most optimistic, with 45% and 44% respectively positive about the impact of inflation on their portfolios.

When it came to changing strategy when faced with "the looming impact of inflation", 30% of investors said they are making changes to their investment strategies accordingly.

However, only 22% of those aged over 55 said they would make changes to navigate inflation in the UK.

The report stated: "Furthermore, almost half (48%) of those 55+ have not just declined to make changes, they also have no plans to do so."

Younger investors are more active in making changes to combat inflation, with half already having done so and a further 32% planning to do so.

James de Sausmarez, director and head of investment trusts at Janus Henderson, said: "UK investors are all facing the challenges of an inflationary environment and, regardless of age or experience, the ability to live comfortably in retirement is a clear priority.

"The research shows that those nearing retirement age are more concerned about the risks inflation pose, perhaps because they recognise that their planned income streams will need to grow at least in line with inflation if the real value of their retirement income is to be maintained."

Janus Henderson Investment Trusts commissioned Opinium research to survey over 1,000 UK adults that hold investment products. The survey was conducted between 11 and 14 January.