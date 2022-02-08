New campaign to position UK as 'centre' of global investment management

The Global Investment Futures campaign, which is supported by accountancy firm KPMG, aims to highlight to global investors that the UK is "the best place for investment management firms to conduct their business", IA chief executive Chris Cummings said.

Among the factors being promoted by the campaign to demonstrate the UK is a centre for investment management are the "concentrated network" of asset managers across specialisms, as well as its "diverse" and "experienced" workforce, and digital infrastructure.

The campaign sees the City of London Corporation working in partnership with the Department for International Trade and the IA, which represents 270 members managing £9.4trn of assets.

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Vincent Keaveny, said: "I'm delighted to be launching the Global Investment Futures showcasing to the world the UK's many strengths in investment management.

"Our position at the crossroads of Europe's biggest financial and tech sectors make us one of the globe's foremost hubs for innovation. Our unique combination of time zone, language, legal system, global talent, and financial services ecosystem which makes us truly a gateway to global capital and advice."

According to Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, the UK's investment management industry directly employs 42,000 people around the country and supports 72,000 jobs in related sectors.

Cummings said: "The UK is the home of the world's leading investment managers. From global firms to specialist boutiques, the industry has deep expertise across all asset classes and markets.

"The industry is pioneering innovation in a market with a global outlook, high standards for stewardship, conducive regulation and a culture that is diverse and rich in talent - and where people are focused on client needs."

He added: "We are delighted to be part of this campaign to promote the industry as the best place for investment management firms to conduct their business."