River & Mercantile's Dan Hanbury resigns ahead of AssetCo acquisition

Dan Hanbury, a founding member of River and Mercantile Asset Management, has resigned from the business both as a partner and a portfolio manager.

Hanbury, who runs the £674m ES River and Mercantile UK Equity Smaller Companies fund and £116m Mercantile UK Equity Income fund, has been at the firm since 2006.

Prior to his time at R&M, where he launched the UK Equity Smaller Companies and UK Dynamic Equity strategies, Hanbury spent six years at Investec Asset Management where he managed its UK Smaller Companies and UK Unconstrained portfolios. He began his career at Schroders on the UK fund management desk.

R&M's Sergeant: 'There are a huge number of anomalies for value managers to exploit this year'

George Ensor, who currently runs R&M's UK Micro Cap investment trust, will take over running the firm's Smaller Companies fund. He has been at R&M since 2014, having started as a UK equity analyst before becoming a portfolio manager in 2018.

An AssetCo spokesperson said: "We note the announcement made by River and Mercantile. Asset management is a people business and individuals leaving and joining organisations is a regular occurrence.

"We have confidence in the senior executives and the investment management team at River and Mercantile to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities and to continue to deliver for investors.

"We continue to work towards acquiring River and Mercantile with the approval of shareholders and regulators." 

At the end of last month, R&M's board reached an agreement with AssetCo for an all-share acquisition. Aberdeen Standard Investments' Alex Hoctor-Duncan has since been announced as R&M's new chief executive.

R&M has been approached for comment.

