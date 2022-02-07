The AXA ACT Green Short Duration Bond fund is for UK investors, and joins the AXA WF ACT Dynamic Green Bonds fund which was launched last Tuesday (1 February) as the latest in the French firm's green bond fund range.

The fund is led by Johann Plé, the firm's go-to manager for green bond funds. He said: "As the demand for green bonds continues to grow, with the market now worth over $1trn, we believe that there is an opportunity to help responsible investors meet their differing needs through a variety of green bond products."

The short duration fund seeks to meet the "immediate need" for a diversified, low volatility fund with "limited interest-rate risk" while keeping all the benefits of a green bond exposure.

Plé added: "This will help investors to potentially reduce their exposure to climate risks and invest in companies that are working towards a greener society for all."

Similar to the dynamic green bond fund launched last week, the short-dated green bond fund centre its environmental impact on four pillars:

Green buildings

Sustainable ecosystem

Low carbon transport

Smart energy solutions

Sustainable wealth manager EQ Investors has already committed to investing capital in the fund.