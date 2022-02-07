Trium names JO Hambro's Popescu as European director

To build more diverse business model

Bogdan Popescu
Bogdan Popescu

Alternative investment manager Trium has appointed Bogdan Popescu as director of its European business.

Joining from JO Hambro Capital Management, where he spent over six years as European sales director, Popescu will work closely with the family office-backed firm's UCITS team in Ireland.

Prior to his time at JO Hambro, Popescu held roles at firms such as Skandia Investment Group, East Capital Asset Management and Société Générale Asset Management.

Trium hires ex-Franklin Templeton multi-asset PM Hayes

In this newly-creaed role, he will now focus on building out a more diverse business model for Trium, beyond its traditional alternatives focus, with a view to giving investors a wider spectrum of liquid offerings.

Popescu will work alongside Raphael Pitoun and Philip Gottschalk to introduce more European investors to Trium's Sustainable Innovators funds, as well as the firm's broader range of uncorrelated alternatives strategies.

Andrew Collins, head of Trium Ireland, said "We believe the approach being taken by Raphael Pitoun and Philip Gottschalk, in their Trium Sustainable Innovators strategy, which put ESG principles at the forefront of their process, will be well received in Europe.

"Bogdan will be able to build on the strong reception we are receiving from investors for the pioneering approach of Joe Mares in the Trium ESG Emissions Impact strategy."

