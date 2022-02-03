BlackRock announces client framework for sustainable investing

Provides guidance for companies navigating the transition

clock • 1 min read
Blackrock has written to clients as it says there is uncertainty and confusion around the net zero transition
Image:

Blackrock has written to clients as it says there is uncertainty and confusion around the net zero transition

BlackRock has written to clients outlining how it will help them invest sustainably, including through new tools and a framework.

According to the $10trn asset manager, it intends to establish a hub for its efforts on transition finance, including select strategies related to net zero transition, an incubator for new investment strategies, and a forum to connect companies and aid understanding about the best investment opportunities in the space.

The firm has said that in 2022, it will provide transition tools, analytics and portfolio advice, such as the BlackRock Transition Scenario and BlackRock Sustainable Investing Intelligence, with the latter aiming to help identify companies best positioned to navigate the transition.

BlackRock will also be offering clients a new framework - Navigate, Drive, Invent - intended to help them invest in the transition correctly.  

Boring Money: Vanguard provides best value while Baillie Gifford leaves top ten

"Today there is a significant degree of uncertainty about the transition," the letter said.

"The issue, however, is no longer whether the net zero transition will happen but how - and what that means for your portfolio. Our focus on understanding the how of the net zero transition is driven, as always, by our role as a fiduciary."

"It is based on our abiding conviction that long-term investors must consider the implications on their portfolios of both physical climate risk and the transition to net zero in the real economy, and that by taking these factors into account, they can more effectively manage risk, seize new investment opportunities, and achieve better long term returns."

New research from the BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) titled managing the net zero transition, delves further into how the transition is unfolding and how companies should be mindful of the physical risks associated with climate but also how the transition will impact on portfolios.

Related Topics

More on ESG

UK government publishes 12 levelling up missions
ESG

'Disappointing': Lack of focus on net zero in government's 12 'levelling up' missions

Focus on health commended

Alex Rolandi
clock 03 February 2022 • 5 min read
GAM has returned the total value of its $842m Greensill Supply Chain Finance fund
Companies

GAM returns full value of Greensill-linked fund

Final payments made on 28 January

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 February 2022 • 1 min read
Rhys Petheram, head of environmental solutions at Jupiter, will manage the new Article 9 fund
ESG

Jupiter launches Global Ecology Bond fund

Managed by Rhys Petheram

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

45% of new self-directed investors unaware that losing money is a risk of investing

02 February 2022 • 1 min read
04

New investment platform Tillit raises £3.6m

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Navigating the ESG "bubble"

28 January 2022 • 7 min read
06

Castlefield hires Brewin Dolphin veteran investment manager

01 February 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot