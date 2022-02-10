Growth-to-value stock rotation causes difficult start to 2022 for Jupiter Green

However, the manager, Jon Wallace, is confident that green growth companies will rebound and plans to use the period to eye up parts of the markets that he previously thought were too expensive.

Jupiter Green invests in companies providing environmental solutions. While it launched in 2006, in 2020 it started pivoting to smaller companies and Wallace said it now has "a slight bias towards earlier stage growth companies".

The change in investment strategy, which was approved in September 2020 and led to portfolio repositioning from then through to the first half of 2021, means the trust now has about 75% in what the management team calls "innovative companies".

Wallace, who took over the management of the trust in January 2021 but has worked on the trust for years, said investing in "dramatic growth opportunities" is a necessary part of investing in environmental solutions.

As a result of this belief, Wallace said: "Generally speaking, a growth to value rotation... if it persists… is not necessarily a negative from my perspective. I think in the short term it provides a slightly richer set of investment opportunities."

Wallace went on to explain that he has been happy to "sit on the sidelines" of some areas of the market, such as the electric vehicle value chain, because valuations were not attractive. He noted in particular the research team anticipated the competitive landscape might get more challenging, particular for the early movers.

However, now "the pullback in some of the earliest stage names in that space has been worth exploring and is in line with where we would be willing to participate," he said. Wallace is exploring manufacturers, pockets of the value chain and supply chain of this part of the market.

However, while Wallace believes the rotation towards value has played a role in the trust's recent underperformance, he thinks part of it is also caused by market disappointment regarding President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan.

He said during 2021 there was an expectation the plan would become reality and that would lead to a "meaningful difference in terms of the rate of deployment of environmental technology including clean energy".

The $1.75trn spending bill met challenges at the end of last year, with one senator, Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, halting talks before Christmas over inflation concerns. Since then Wallace has been "careful" not to add to two positions that were most exposed to the upside of the bill's deployment and those focused on clean energy in particular.

However, he said there is still a "significant weighting into energy", which is focused on the US market in particular. The portfolio has 35.3% in US stocks and 7.6% in alternative energy companies, according to its January factsheet.

This is creating a drag on the portfolio as "the market in the US is definitely in a state of almost like, a holding pattern, until there is better clarity on what is going to happen," he explained.

While he added it is not "do or die" for the sectors, what happens over the next few months across the Atlantic is "significant".