45% of new self-directed investors unaware that losing money is a risk of investing

The research found that adding small amounts of friction to the online investment process, including FAQ disclosures about key investment risks, warnings and tick boxes helped investor comprehension of the risks involved.

Understanding self-directed investors, produced by BritainThinks for the FCA, found that 45% of self-directed investors, defined as those "who are making investment decisions on their own behalf…without a financial adviser", do not view "losing some money" as a potential risk of investing.

This "woeful knowledge" about the risks of investing is particularly worrying given the rise of highly volatile cryptoassets and increase in the cost of living, argued Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Over one million UK adults increased their holdings in high-risk investments or purchased new ones in the first seven months of the pandemic.

She called for education to be "sharpened up pretty pronto" but welcomed the recent news that crypto advertising was being brought under the regulator's purview soon.

As part of the research, the FCA utilised behavioural science to test various methods of intervention to help investors pause and take stock of their decisions before committing in "just a few clicks".

Streeter praised the results and said if these proposals were brought in, they would "significantly sharpen decision making and shift investing behaviour so that many more consumers take a deep breath before jumping into high risk deep waters, and only paddle in at the edge of their portfolios.''